CSS box shadow for post thumbnail

Can someone help me on how to add box shadow to the post thumbnail. The box shadow should only be added around the picture of post. I can’t find any way to to add it. Here is the link of my site https://www.discovernauts.com/en/
If I’m looking at the right thing then box-shadow won’t show because this rule hides the overflow and box-shadow is all overflow.
div#n2-ss-11 .nextend-thumbnail-default .nextend-thumbnail-scroller .nextend-thumbnail-scroller-group > div {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex: 0 0 auto;
box-sizing: content-box !important;
cursor: pointer;
/* overflow: hidden; */
}
You would need to comment out the overflow:hidden and then you should be able to apply box-shadow to the image itself.
However there may be a reason that you wanted overflow:hidden so you will need to find out why its been applied before removing it
