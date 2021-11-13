CSS box shadow for post thumbnail

rabbitrun978: rabbitrun978: . I can’t find any way to to add it.

If I’m looking at the right thing then box-shadow won’t show because this rule hides the overflow and box-shadow is all overflow.

div#n2-ss-11 .nextend-thumbnail-default .nextend-thumbnail-scroller .nextend-thumbnail-scroller-group > div { display: flex; position: relative; flex: 0 0 auto; box-sizing: content-box !important; cursor: pointer; /* overflow: hidden; */ }

You would need to comment out the overflow:hidden and then you should be able to apply box-shadow to the image itself.

However there may be a reason that you wanted overflow:hidden so you will need to find out why its been applied before removing it