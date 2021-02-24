CSS border dotted

Hello!

I am trying to solve a situation somehow, but it’s very difficult to produce the result that I want.

I have an HTML Table and I want each tr to be separated with a border line in dots.

The border-style: dotted produce this result, but the dots are very close to each other.

Another solution is to ass a div and style it something like that:

.dotted-gradient { background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #333 40%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 20%); background-position: top; background-size: 3px 1px; background-repeat: repeat-x; }

The thing the second solution is that I have to add this div in all td in each tr and and somehow make it in the same line as the table will have

border-collapse: collapse

I am not sure if this is possible with another way, but it’s very difficult to make the space of the dots as you like it and not make them collapse on each other.

Maybe you know another solution?