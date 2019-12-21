CSS Background hover opacity

Hi there,

I am trying to give a link’s background color a lighter colour when on hover.

I’ve tried this, but it’s not working.

Have I got something wrong?

.tooltip-info .links a.energy{ background: #00d07a; } .tooltip-info .links a.energy:after{ transition: opacity 1s ease; } .tooltip-info .links a.energy:hover:after { opacity: 0.5; }

Can anyone see what I have wrong?