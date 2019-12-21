CSS Background hover opacity

Hi there toolman,
does this help…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f9f9f9;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
.energy {
display: inline-block;
padding: 1em;
background-color: rgba( 0, 208, 122, 1 );
color: #000;
transition: background-color 1s ease;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.energy:hover,
.energy:active {
background-color: rgba( 0, 208, 122, 0.5 );
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<a class="energy" href="#">test rgba</a>
</body>
</html>
coothead