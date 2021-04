Here is a sample of the code I’m working on: https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/mdRwOBe

I’m using the Bootstrap carousel with animate.css (https://animate.style/) and some JavaScript code to have the animations activate on each slide.

I want the animated div to appear automatically in the middle of the screen, rather than appearing and then jumping to the center.

Any help would be greatly appreciated! Thanks!

EDIT: I tried getting rid of fadeInUp and it still jumps on appearing