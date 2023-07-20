Css animation

Have been trying the single dots turn in to two dots make like bone shapes https://codepen.io/Gayathri-Mohan-the-sans/pen/VwVdxMP, but couldn’t achieve this any suggestions ?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.4/jquery.min.js"></script> <style> @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Exo+2'); * { margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: content-box; } html, body { width: 100vw; height: 100vh; background: #0d0722; } body{ display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; overflow: hidden; color: #fff; font-family: 'Exo 2'; font-size: 24px; animation: fadeIn 500ms reverse; } .gooey{ background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, #34e0f0 0%, #b400ff 100%); border-radius: 50%; width: 150px; height: 150px; animation: move2 5s infinite ease-in-out; } .gooey2{ background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, #34e0f0 0%, #b400ff 100%); border-radius: 50%; width: 150px; height: 150px; animation: move 5s infinite ease-in-out; } .gooey:before{ content: ''; width: 100%; height: 100%; display: block; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; border-radius: 50%; } .gooey2:after{ content: ''; width: 100%; height: 100%; display: block; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 0; border-radius: 50%; /* box-shadow: 5px 5px 89px rgba(0, 102, 255, 0.21); */ animation-delay: 200ms; /* background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, rgba(0,67,255,.55) 0%, rgba(0,103,255,.89) 100%); */ } .gooey:before{ animation-duration: 1.5s; } .gooey2:after{ animation-delay: 400ms; } @keyframes move { 0% { transform: translate(-100px, 0); border-radius:50% 0 0 0; } 10% { transform: translate(100px, 0); border-radius:50% 30% 0 0; } 100% { border-radius:50% 30% 30% 0; transform: translate(-150px, 0); } } @keyframes move2 { 0% { transform: translate(0px, 0); border-radius: 50%; } 10% { transform: translate(-50px, 0); border-radius: 50% 30% 0 50%; } 100% { border-radius: 50% 20% 20% 50%; transform: translate(-100px, 0); } } </style> </head> <body> <div class="gooey"></div> <div class="gooey2"></div> </body> </html>