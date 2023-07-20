Css animation

HTML & CSS
1

Have been trying the single dots turn in to two dots make like bone shapes https://codepen.io/Gayathri-Mohan-the-sans/pen/VwVdxMP, but couldn’t achieve this any suggestions ?

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<style>
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Exo+2');

* {
   margin: 0px;
   padding: 0px;
   box-sizing: content-box;
}

html, body {
   width: 100vw;
   height: 100vh;
   background: #0d0722;
}

body{
  display: flex; 
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  overflow: hidden;
  color: #fff;
  font-family: 'Exo 2';
  font-size: 24px;
  animation: fadeIn 500ms reverse;
}

.gooey{
  background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, #34e0f0 0%, #b400ff 100%);
  border-radius: 50%;
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  animation: move2 5s infinite ease-in-out;
}
.gooey2{
  background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, #34e0f0 0%, #b400ff 100%);
  border-radius: 50%;
  width: 150px; 
  height: 150px;
  animation: move 5s infinite ease-in-out;
}

.gooey:before{
  content: '';
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  left: 0; top: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
}

.gooey2:after{
  content: '';
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  display: block;
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  border-radius: 50%;
  /* box-shadow: 5px 5px 89px rgba(0, 102, 255, 0.21); */
  animation-delay: 200ms;
  /* background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, rgba(0,67,255,.55) 0%, rgba(0,103,255,.89) 100%); */
}


.gooey:before{
  animation-duration: 1.5s;
}

.gooey2:after{
  animation-delay: 400ms;
}

@keyframes move {
  
  0% {
    transform: translate(-100px, 0);
    border-radius:50% 0 0 0;
  }
  
  10% {
    transform: translate(100px, 0);
    border-radius:50% 30% 0 0;
  }
  100% {
    border-radius:50% 30% 30% 0;
    transform: translate(-150px, 0);
  }
  
}
@keyframes move2 {
  
    0% {
    transform: translate(0px, 0);
    border-radius: 50%;
}
10% {
    transform: translate(-50px, 0);
    border-radius: 50% 30% 0 50%;
}
100% {
    border-radius: 50% 20% 20% 50%;
    transform: translate(-100px, 0);
}
  
}




</style>


</head>
<body>

<div class="gooey"></div>
<div class="gooey2"></div>

</body>
</html>

Screenshot 2023-07-20 at 18.06.49
Screenshot 2023-07-20 at 18.06.491143×499 56.2 KB