Css animation

Have been trying the single dots turn in to two dots make like bone shapes https://codepen.io/Gayathri-Mohan-the-sans/pen/VwVdxMP, but couldn’t achieve this any suggestions ?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<style>
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Exo+2');
* {
margin: 0px;
padding: 0px;
box-sizing: content-box;
}
html, body {
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
background: #0d0722;
}
body{
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
overflow: hidden;
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Exo 2';
font-size: 24px;
animation: fadeIn 500ms reverse;
}
.gooey{
background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, #34e0f0 0%, #b400ff 100%);
border-radius: 50%;
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
animation: move2 5s infinite ease-in-out;
}
.gooey2{
background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, #34e0f0 0%, #b400ff 100%);
border-radius: 50%;
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
animation: move 5s infinite ease-in-out;
}
.gooey:before{
content: '';
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 0; top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
}
.gooey2:after{
content: '';
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
display: block;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
/* box-shadow: 5px 5px 89px rgba(0, 102, 255, 0.21); */
animation-delay: 200ms;
/* background-image: linear-gradient(120deg, rgba(0,67,255,.55) 0%, rgba(0,103,255,.89) 100%); */
}
.gooey:before{
animation-duration: 1.5s;
}
.gooey2:after{
animation-delay: 400ms;
}
@keyframes move {
0% {
transform: translate(-100px, 0);
border-radius:50% 0 0 0;
}
10% {
transform: translate(100px, 0);
border-radius:50% 30% 0 0;
}
100% {
border-radius:50% 30% 30% 0;
transform: translate(-150px, 0);
}
}
@keyframes move2 {
0% {
transform: translate(0px, 0);
border-radius: 50%;
}
10% {
transform: translate(-50px, 0);
border-radius: 50% 30% 0 50%;
}
100% {
border-radius: 50% 20% 20% 50%;
transform: translate(-100px, 0);
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="gooey"></div>
<div class="gooey2"></div>
</body>
</html>