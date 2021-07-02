CSS animation discussion

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: We used position:sticky

You don’t have position:sticky on the mobile menu. You have position:fixed on the sidebar but you don’t slide that. I’m not sure why you are duplicating the sidebar content anyway when you could just show and hide the sidebar as required?

As far as co-ordinates on a stick element then they don’t move the element at all but indicate a position where it becomes sticky inside a scrollable container. The co-ordinates will do nothing if scrolling hasn’t caused those co-ordinates to be active. there’s no point trying to animate the co-ordinates.

Indeed for all animation you should avoid using top.left,right and bottom with position and use transforms instead as they are much smoother and less intensive for the browser because they don’t cause reflow and are hardware accelerated.

Also if you want to animate the panel when you hide it then you will need to use another method instead of display:none. Display:none happens instantly so you can’t animate anything.

You could instead hide it with a transform left of -100vw which would ensure it was hidden off screen but you would need to make it position:absolute so it takes up no space.

e.g. Very roughly.