CSS animation discussion

I have a hamburger menu for small port media queries.

Initially, its display is hidden. when JS injects a clicked function the CSS transitions:

body.clicked .hide {
 display: block;
}

before click, I have put an animation + keyframe, but that doesn’t works:

.hide {
  display: none;
  position: sticky;
  top: 0px;
  animation-name: headeranimate;
  animation-duration: 1s;
}
@keyframes headeranimate {
    0%   { left:-100px;}
    100% { left:0;}
}

I want a smooth appearance of what was hidden? Animation doesn’t work is there any fundamental flaw in my approach of applying animation?

#2

The approach works fine. My guess is that body.clicked .hide is not targeting the element properly?

Below is an example I spun up for you showing how this works. Start the page, then hover over the window to kick off the animation

Hope this helps! :slight_smile:

#3

Shouldn’t the animation be applied in that rule above and not when its hidden? Otherwise it has run when you can’t see it.

#4

Sir, the modification that you are suggesting I already tried that I have re-modified the code and uploaded it on the live server, but still it didnt show that smooth animation appearing as if coming from left.

#5

I don’t see any element with a class of .hide in there but then I’m not sure what you are attempting exactly:)

The clicked class only gets added when you click the hamburger but the hamburger is already in view. What do you want to happen when clicked?

#6

when sir hamburger is clicked, the elements that comes after that click: newsletter form, for example etc, should come animated. currently they are coming as if they are shoting by appearing immediately.

This section hold them:

<section class="hide mobilemenu">

#7

Ah ok :slight_smile:

You are not animating anything. :slight_smile: You animate the left position but there is no left position for a static element (only for positioned elements).

You could instead just transform it.


	body.clicked .hide {
		display: block;
		
		animation-name: headeranimate;
		animation-duration: 1s;
	}

	@keyframes headeranimate {
		0%   { transform:translateX(-100%)}
		100% { transform:translateX(0%)}
	}
#8

Although I got it, but for sake of remembering in futuring I am summarizing my understanding.

  1. We used position:sticky here so left, right, bottom, and top doesnt works as they are reserved for position absolute, fixed and relative.
  2. Thats the reason the animation was not working.
  3. As a remedy we used translate function, which can translates object across X, Y or Z axis.
#9

You don’t have position:sticky on the mobile menu. You have position:fixed on the sidebar but you don’t slide that. I’m not sure why you are duplicating the sidebar content anyway when you could just show and hide the sidebar as required?

As far as co-ordinates on a stick element then they don’t move the element at all but indicate a position where it becomes sticky inside a scrollable container. The co-ordinates will do nothing if scrolling hasn’t caused those co-ordinates to be active. there’s no point trying to animate the co-ordinates.

Indeed for all animation you should avoid using top.left,right and bottom with position and use transforms instead as they are much smoother and less intensive for the browser because they don’t cause reflow and are hardware accelerated.:slight_smile:

Also if you want to animate the panel when you hide it then you will need to use another method instead of display:none. Display:none happens instantly so you can’t animate anything.

You could instead hide it with a transform left of -100vw which would ensure it was hidden off screen but you would need to make it position:absolute so it takes up no space.

e.g. Very roughly.

.mobilemenu {
  display: block !important;
  position: absolute;
  transform: translateX(-100vw);
  animation: headeranimate2 1s forwards;
}

@keyframes headeranimate2 {
  0% {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
  100% {
    transform: translateX(-100vw);
  }
}

.clicked .mobilemenu {
  animation: headeranimate 1s forwards;
}

@keyframes headeranimate {
  0% {
    transform: translateX(-100vw);
  }
  100% {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}