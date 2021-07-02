CSS animation discussion

I have a hamburger menu for small port media queries.
Initially, its display is hidden. when JS injects a clicked function the CSS transitions:
body.clicked .hide {
display: block;
}
before click, I have put an animation + keyframe, but that doesn’t works:
.hide {
display: none;
position: sticky;
top: 0px;
animation-name: headeranimate;
animation-duration: 1s;
}
@keyframes headeranimate {
0% { left:-100px;}
100% { left:0;}
}
I want a smooth appearance of what was hidden? Animation doesn’t work is there any fundamental flaw in my approach of applying animation?