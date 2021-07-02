CSS animation discussion

I have a hamburger menu for small port media queries.

Initially, its display is hidden. when JS injects a clicked function the CSS transitions:

body.clicked .hide {
 display: block;
}

before click, I have put an animation + keyframe, but that doesn’t works:

.hide {
  display: none;
  position: sticky;
  top: 0px;
  animation-name: headeranimate;
  animation-duration: 1s;
}
@keyframes headeranimate {
    0%   { left:-100px;}
    100% { left:0;}
}

I want a smooth appearance of what was hidden? Animation doesn’t work is there any fundamental flaw in my approach of applying animation?

The approach works fine. My guess is that body.clicked .hide is not targeting the element properly?

Below is an example I spun up for you showing how this works. Start the page, then hover over the window to kick off the animation

Hope this helps! :slight_smile:

Shouldn’t the animation be applied in that rule above and not when its hidden? Otherwise it has run when you can’t see it.

Sir, the modification that you are suggesting I already tried that I have re-modified the code and uploaded it on the live server, but still it didnt show that smooth animation appearing as if coming from left.

I don’t see any element with a class of .hide in there but then I’m not sure what you are attempting exactly:)

The clicked class only gets added when you click the hamburger but the hamburger is already in view. What do you want to happen when clicked?