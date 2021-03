toplisek: toplisek: Is this technically possible to be solved using CSS?

If you explained your use case in a bit more detail it would be easier to give a correct answer:)

As it stands the use of the asterisk in the class names is invalid and won’t work.

If you are looking for a class name that begins with iti-sdc- then you can use the attribute selector as follows.

That will pick up any classnames that start with iti-sdc- and not just 1 -10.

e.g.

iti-sdc-1

iti-sdc-2

iti-sdc-3

iti-sdc-4

iti-sdc-5

…

iti-sdc-10000

iti-sdc-something

iti-sdc-something else

Is that the sort of thing you were looking for.

As an aside:

toplisek: toplisek: .intl-tel-input.allow-dropdown.separate-dial-code.iti-sdc-* .selected-flag

That’s ugly