CRUD react request from API

Hey everyone, I’m working on my crud form, but I’m having a hard time with my delete/remove action.
Here’s what I got so for, I’ve already changed so many time that I can’t see whats wrong anymore
Hey everyone, I’m working on my crud form, but I’m having a hard time with my delete/remove action.
Here’s what I got so for, I’ve already changed so many time that I can’t see whats wrong anymore
“It doesn’t work”
What is it doing that it’s not supposed to do, or not doing that it’s supposed to be doing?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.