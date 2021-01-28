CRM software & Its Needs

0

I recently decided to start doing IT for some local small businesses. To kick things off i started implementing the IT Infrastructure of a local Small business that basicly provides Sales services for other companies. So the use their resources and contacts in order to sell products for others.

To do this they will need a prober CRM system, right now they’re using the contacts list in outlook wich doesn’t seem to be a long lasting solution.

Seing that i have only worked with bigger companies i only have experience in some of the more “expensive” solutions wich pays of in larger companies.

So enough back story. I wanted to know if any of you could recommend a good and solid CRM system that doesn’t cost a fortune for a small company?