Critique my HTML and CSS?

I notice here you have cut the content right off.

That’s why hiding overflow by default is bad practice especially on the html and body elements. You need to make that content fit and you can do that by aligning it under the image instead of at the side.

e.g. add flex-direction:column and margin:auto on the image.

You also have some fixed width items such as your bookcover at 394px width which is much too wide for most mobiles and will push the viewport wide (but not the other page content) and increase the space at the right side of the screen where it overflows. You also have a button at 308px which is inside other elements that have padding and margins etc and these will also make it a squeeze for the iphone5.

Avoid fixed widths at all costs or make sure that in the media queries you change them before they breach the layout. Make sure you even out your padding as I mentioned twice before and don’t just have it on one side.

Remove the overflow:hidden on the html/body elements and then you can check easily if you have a horizontal scroll at various widths (open and close your browser window). Wherever you see a scroll bar pop up then inspect with the webdev inspector and tweak it until the scrollbar goes away. Do this for the whole range from 320px up to large screen.

Once you’ve done all those things we can review and see if there are other issues to solve.

A horizontal scrollbar is your usually the first indication that something is wrong when making responsive sites so don’t hide it by default. The only time you need to hide overflow is when you hide it on purpose for a known reason or effect.