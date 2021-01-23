Critique my HTML and CSS?

To be honest, my main recurring issue is the white space… every time I get on the second section the white space appears and another issue is centering. When I resize the browser there always seems to be more space on the right. I don’t want to use overflow x hidden all the time but anyway someone please critique and help me improve! Roast me, toast me its fine as long as you aren’t too condescending. :B Thank you, thank you!! You can critique the design too lol.
https://niadani.github.io/MPD/
https://codepen.io/lilliongoddess/pen/xxEmXVY
I suggest you run your HTML through the W3C validator, as you have a few errors there.
Your CSS is valid, though, so congratulations on that.
I would suggest removing the cigarette image from the second section at smaller screen widths. At very narrow views, the text is slightly cut off on the right, and removing the image solves the problem and makes it more comfortable to read.
There is insufficient contrast between the colour of your text and the colour of your background(s) to meet accessibility requirements. https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/
What space are you talking about exactly?
You have a min-height:100% on the first main element giving the initial section a full viewport height which results in vertical space at the bottom depending on viewport height, but I assume you did that on purpose?
I don’t see any extra vertical space on the second section apart from the 120px top and bottom padding you applied. Where are you seeing ‘extra space’?
Can you be specific? the only space on the right I see is the 20px padding you put on .brow.
Apart from that 20px it all looks centred to me. I would put 10px left and right padding on .brow to even it up instead of the 20px right padding only.
tHANK YOU techno bear :)!! Accessibility is no fun, but I’ll keep that in mind for sure though.
Exactly! The purchase bundles section is what i was talking about, sorry.