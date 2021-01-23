Critique my HTML and CSS?

I suggest you run your HTML through the W3C validator, as you have a few errors there.

Your CSS is valid, though, so congratulations on that.

I would suggest removing the cigarette image from the second section at smaller screen widths. At very narrow views, the text is slightly cut off on the right, and removing the image solves the problem and makes it more comfortable to read.

There is insufficient contrast between the colour of your text and the colour of your background(s) to meet accessibility requirements. https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/