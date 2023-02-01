Creation of objects and Assignment of values in JAVA objects

Hello, I have created an Employee class, but then I am asked in this exercise to instantiate at least 2 objects of the Employee class.
So I declare an object with no parameters and it compiles,
Employee employee1 = new Employee();
but at the time of writing some values between the quotes or without quotes it gives me an error when compiling.

  reason: actual and formal argument lists differ in length

class Empleado {
public static void main(String[] arg){}
    private String RFC;
    private String nombre;
    public Empleado(String RFC, String nombre)
    {
        this.RFC = RFC;
        this.nombre = nombre;
        Empleado empleado1 = new("A1", "jesus");
 
    }
}