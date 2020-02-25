Creating testcase

nimasdj: nimasdj: Whatever needs a value uses and whatever needs to be false or true uses false?

If a key was expected in the array but isn’t there and we know it should be an array we can safely use an empty array. If a key was expected in the array but isn’t there and we know it should be a boolean then 9 of 10 times false is a safe default value. Depends on your use case, of course.

nimasdj: nimasdj: And since all Bitlink methods results don’t have the same properties structur

For results with a different structure you use a different object.