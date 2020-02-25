Creating testcase

Give more arguments in the testcase
Define “better”
For travis should I care to add hhvm and nightly?
HHVM probably not. It’s not being used a lot anymore.
Nightly can be nice, but when you do add that allow it to fail. It’s fine if it fails, but it’s good to have it to know what you can expect for future versions.
how to set in yml to allow it to fail?
Read the documentation. It’s in there.
language: php
install: composer install
php:
- '7.2'
- '7.3'
- nightly
allow_failures:
- php: nightly
notifications:
email: false
But nightly always fail because it cannot find ApiInterface class, but 7.2. and 7.3 can find it! How to fix it?
phpunit is like this:
<phpunit bootstrap="vendor/autoload.php" colors="true">
<testsuites>
<testsuite name="tests">
<directory>lib/PHPLicengine/tests</directory>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
</phpunit>
Looking at shields.io website, I did not understand how to get a shields.io packagist version badge. How to generate it?
That sounds like a question for a new thread
Please give more details about this structure
$input['references'] ?? [],
$input['archived'] ?? false,
$input['tags'] ?? []
Whatever needs a value uses and whatever needs to be false or true uses false? What if a property has some sub-properties and one of them is emty?
And since all Bitlink methods results don’t have the same properties structur is it possible to use the fromArray for all of them if adding all possible properties to fromArray?
If a key was expected in the array but isn’t there and we know it should be an array we can safely use an empty array. If a key was expected in the array but isn’t there and we know it should be a boolean then 9 of 10 times
false is a safe default value. Depends on your use case, of course.
For results with a different structure you use a different object.
For example the method
getClicksSummaryForBitlink might return an object like
BitlinkClicksSummary.
So fo each different result structure I have to have a separate class with different constructor and fromArray method?
That is correct
How to name the namespace of these classes? ‘Entity’ is a correct name?
I would call it
Dto, an acronym for Data Transfer Object.
how to check if $ch is curl resource and is not a bool?
Is it something correct or what to do?
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt(resource $ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
Nope. If you really wanted to you can use is_resource.
Do you mean this?
$ch = curl_init();
if (is_resource($ch) {
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
}
Actually I am getting error for why not checking if $ch is resource or not by scrutinizer. So isn’t it better to tell it to ignore this by annotation?
By Scrutinizer I got C for
Api::_call() and got B for
Api::_parseHeaders() and it suggests extract class because of long method and complexity. Please advise how to defactor these two methods in a good manner? I thought this is inevitable to have them as they are now? Please help to defactor them.
Please start a new thread for that. It has nothing to do with the rest of this thread
