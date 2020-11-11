Creating Test JSON String For Testing in Fiddler

I would like to test the Web API controller method below but I’m not sure how to create a test JSON string for testing in Fiddler because the data type I need to pass to the controller method is a complex type.

public HttpResponseMessage addEmployee([FromBody] JObject empData){ Dictionary<long, Employee> empDetails = empData["details"].ToObject<Dictionary<long, Employee>>(); int id = empData["id"].ToObject<int>(); string name = empData["name"].ToObject<string>(); string dept = empData["dept"].ToObject<string>(); // create an instance of Employee class // Call addEmployee method passing in the required parameters // return HttpResponseMessage Object }

The Employee class is as below

public class Employee { public int Id{get; set;} public string Name{get; set;} public string Department{get; set;} public Dictionary<long, Employee> Details{get; set;} public void addEmployee(Dictionary<long, Employee> details, int id, string name, string dept) { //Add employee } }

I would like to create a JSON string that contains a Dictionary composing of a key of type long and a value of type Employee, an id of type int, a name of type string, and a department of type string. I tried to validate the string below in a JSON Validator but it failed. Please point out what I’m missing.