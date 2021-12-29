Creating stories all the new components are saying `el.type is undefined`

Following LamaDev’s Social Media tutorial.
Running his API and React front end in separate containers.
He connects them in the final video of the series… so maybe I just need to mock the data?
But when I’ve added stories for all his components, I’m getting the same message of
el.type is undefined
so I figure it’s a common error with a common denominator
any advice in the forums?
import React from 'react';
import { CloseFriend } from './CloseFriend';
export default {
title: 'Example/CloseFriend',
component: CloseFriend,
};
const Template = (args) => <CloseFriend {...args} />;
export const LoggedIn = Template.bind({});
LoggedIn.args = {
user: {},
};
export const LoggedOut = Template.bind({});
LoggedOut.args = {};