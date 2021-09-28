Creating stories all the new components are saying `el.type is undefined`

JavaScript
Following LamaDev’s Social Media tutorial.
Running his API and React front end in separate containers.
He connects them in the final video of the series… so maybe I just need to mock the data?
But when I’ve added stories for all his components, I’m getting the same message of
el.type is undefined
so I figure it’s a common error with a common denominator
any advice in the forums?

link to devOps StoryBook

link to the repo

Screenshot from 2021-09-28 12-22-51
1027×704 54.6 KB 

import React from 'react';

import { CloseFriend } from './CloseFriend';

export default {
  title: 'Example/CloseFriend',
  component: CloseFriend,
};

const Template = (args) => <CloseFriend {...args} />;

export const LoggedIn = Template.bind({});
LoggedIn.args = {
  user: {},
};

export const LoggedOut = Template.bind({});
LoggedOut.args = {};
solved it… I just needed to take the brackets off the imports
worked for everything but post and at least now I’ve got a fresh error of post undefined and that’s more likely to be solved with the missing mock