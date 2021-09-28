Creating stories all the new components are saying `el.type is undefined`

Following LamaDev’s Social Media tutorial.

Running his API and React front end in separate containers.

He connects them in the final video of the series… so maybe I just need to mock the data?

But when I’ve added stories for all his components, I’m getting the same message of

el.type is undefined

so I figure it’s a common error with a common denominator

any advice in the forums?

link to devOps StoryBook

link to the repo