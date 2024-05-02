Creating one (only one) TAB

semicodin: semicodin: These days I should not be limited to a SmartPhone. But I am.

I think you are missing the point of @Archibald 's comment a little

These days we don’t design to fixed widths (hardly if ever). What we do do is design for all widths so that all devices and desktops get a layout that suits their device the best. We don’t have one rigid layout that we force on everyone but instead allow the layout to adapt and fit better for the medium it is displayed on. It doesn’t matter if you have a desktop or a smartphone but what matters is that you get access to the content in the best way for that device. It won’t look the same on each device and indeed it shouldn’t need to.

That means that scaling down or pinching and zooming is a complete non starter as far as responsive design is concerned. Indeed you just confirmed the unsuitability of your design with this comment:

semicodin: semicodin: I switched two of the columns because my fat fingers kept launching the links s

On mobile the target area for links should be larger.

Nielsen Norman Group Touch Targets on Touchscreens Interactive elements must be at least 1cm × 1cm (0.4in × 0.4in) to support adequate selection time and prevent fat-finger errors.

Quote:

Often, this issue is described as a “fat finger” problem because users’ fingers are larger than the desired targets — clumsy cocktail sausages poking at screens. But the fat fingers are not the real culprit; the blame should lie on the tiny targets.

We had this conversation ages ago and came to the conclusion that as this page was only for you you could design it how you want no matter how mad it may seem to us.:). The problem is that as soon as someone new looks at your code they will offer advice on industry best practices unaware that this layout is for your own consumption.

In reality your layout should be re-organised based on the screen space available and for a small screen that would most likely mean going to a more linear type layout with a more readable and fluid structure. For example you don’t have to pinch and zoom on this Sitepoint page that you are using now . It fits the width of your device but it doesn’t look anything like the desktop version.

As I said above because this is just for you then we can help you get the best bearing in mind your unique use case. ( I believe I actually gave you a responsive version right at the start but you didn’t like it because it didn’t look the same as your drawing )

I’ll have a look at your new code this morning