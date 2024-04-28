Creating one (only one) TAB

Sorry I forgot to set it back to 10px. My mistake.
You can’t put a border-bottom here!
.tablabel1 {
border-bottom: 10px #BDB8BE solid;
}
That element is not the tab. The tab is made up with many different elements and the reason that the filter was used to mimic a border as there is no continuous border.
The height of that tab is controlled by the 52px height but you cannot increase that height unless you also increase all the other elements that make up the tab. I engineered the tab to work exactly as shown and I suggest you test my code only to see if you get the same problems.
If you need more height then I will need to adjust all the other measurements very carefully as they all match up to produce the effect. You can’t change just one thing without following through on all the other intricate measurements unfortunately.
The illusion of the tab is created with smoke and mirrors and there are multiple elements overlaying and interacting with each other to create that effect. If you change one measurement then the other elements no longer sit in the right place to match the effect.
This is now EXACTLY what I’m testing and it leaks.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<title>Stripped-Down 2022 TAB CLASS-3 SENATE ᰄ ELECTION</title>
<style>
body {
width: 950px;
margin: 2rem auto;
margin-bottom: 3.75rem;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
color: black;
}
td {
padding-top: .6rem;
padding-right: .6rem;
padding-bottom: .2rem;
padding-left: .7rem;
}
.title {
text-align: center;
margin-top: 1.25rem;
margin-bottom: 1.25rem;
font-family: 'special elite', serif;
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 3.13rem;
line-height: 2.5rem;
}
.tally {
font-family: 'calistoga', serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
color: crimson;
}
.class {
font-family: 'calistoga', serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
color: crimson;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━ PAUL’S TAB ━━━━━━━━━ */
.tablabel1 {
position: relative;
text-align: center;
border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
color: white;
padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
font-size: 2.4rem;
line-height: 2.63rem;
font-weight: bold;
height: 52px;
width: 225px;
filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px #000) drop-shadow(3px 0px #000);
}
.tab {
display: flex;
max-width: 950px;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px #000);
border-bottom: 10px solid black;
}
.tab b {
display: flex;
transform: translateY(5px);
justify-content: center;
}
.tab:after,
.tab:before {
content: "";
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
flex: 1;
box-shadow: 0 34px #000;
/* this is necessary or a gap will show */
}
.tab:after {
border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
margin-left: -9px;
}
.tab:before {
border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
margin-right: -9px;
}
.tablabel1:before {
content: "";
pointer-events: none;
position: absolute;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
z-index: -1;
background: black;
transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
}
.bkdimg {
position: relative;
background: none;
overflow: hidden;
margin-bottom: -2px;/* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
}
.ctr2,
.ctr3 {
position: absolute;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
}
.ctr2 .tab:before {
flex: 0 0 65px;
}
.ctr3 .tab:after {
flex: 0 0 65px;
}
.ctrmid {
z-index: 3;
position: relative;
}
.ctr2 .tab span *,
.ctr2 .tablabel1:before {
background: #ffe5fe;
color: #000;
}
.ctr2 .tab:before,
.ctr2 .tab:after {
box-shadow: 0 34px #ffe5fe;
}
.ctr3 .tab span *,
.ctr3 .tablabel1:before {
background: #caffff;
color: #000;
}
.ctr3 .tab:before,
.ctr3 .tab:after {
box-shadow: 0 34px #caffff;
}
.tab1active .ctr2,
.tab3active .ctr3 {
z-index: 99;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━━ TABLE1 ━━━━━━━━━━ */
.table1 {
padding-bottom: 6px;
text-align: center;
background: black;
width: 100%;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━━ TABLE2 ━━━━━━━━━━ */
.td2 {
width: 268px; /* COLUMN WIDTH */
color: black;
text-align: left;
}
.table2 td {
padding-bottom: 8px;
}
.table2 {
width: 100%;
text-align: left;
vertical-align: middle;
border-top: .63rem groove #00ffff; /* cyan */
border-right: .63rem groove #00ffff;
border-bottom: none;
border-left: .63rem groove #00ffff;
border-collapse: collapse;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
color: black;
}
.table2 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(1) {
border-right: .19rem solid black;
text-align: center;
}
.table2 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(2) {
border-right: .19rem solid black;
text-align: left;
}
.table2 tbody tr:nth-child( odd ) {
background-color: #ffffcc; /* pastel yellow */
border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
.table2 tbody tr:nth-child( even ) {
background-color: white;
border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━━ TABLE3 ━━━━━━━━━━ */
.table3 th {
border: .38rem solid #00ffff; /* cyan */
background-color: black;
font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: bold;
padding: .94rem;
}
.th3a {
color: #00ffff; /* cyan */
text-align: center;
}
.th3b {
color: #00ffff; /* cyan */
text-align: center;
}
.th3c {
width: 270px; /* HEADER WIDTH */
color: white;
text-align: center;
}
.table3 {
width: 100%;
border: .63rem groove #00ffff; /* cyan */
border-collapse: collapse;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
color: black;
}
.table3 tbody tr:nth-child( odd ) {
background-color: #ffffcc; /* pastel yellow */
border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
.table3 tbody tr:nth-child( even ) {
background-color: white;
border-bottom: .19rem solid black;
}
.table3 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(1) {
border-right: .19rem solid black;
text-align: center;
}
.table3 tbody tr td:nth-of-type(2) {
border-right: .19rem solid black;
text-align: left;
}
.virgini {
text-align: center;
color: black;
margin-bottom: .5rem;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 700;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━━ TABLE4 ━━━━━━━━━━ */
.table4 {
text-align: center;
padding-top: .5rem;
padding-bottom: 1rem;
width: 100%;
border-top: 1.88rem groove silver;
border-bottom: 1.88rem groove silver;
border-collapse: collapse;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
color: black;
}
.insum {
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 700;
}
.condl {
text-align: left;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.condj {
text-align: justify;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.condlb {
text-align: left;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 700;
}
.condc {
text-align: center;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.condi {
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━ LIST STRIPING ━━━━━━━━ */
ol.abtn {
text-align: left;
margin: 1.25rem 2rem 1.25rem 2rem;
font-family: "roboto slab", sans-serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 2.13rem;
line-height: 2.25rem;
}
ol.abtn > li:nth-of-type(odd) {
background-color: #dddddd; /* light grey */
}
ol.abtn > li:nth-of-type(even) {
background-color: white;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━ COLORS ━━━━━━━━━ */
.cell1 {
display: block;
color: black;
background-color: #cccccc; /* grey */
text-align: left;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.cell2 {
display: block;
color: white;
background-color: black;
text-align: left;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.cell3 {
display: block;
color: black;
background-color: #c8e3ff; /* light blue */
text-align: left;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.cell4 {
display: block;
color: white;
background-color: blue;
text-align: left;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.cell5 {
display: block;
text-align: center;
color: black;
background-color: yellow;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.38rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 700;
}
.blu {color: blue}
.blub {color: blue; font-weight: bold;}
.fusch {color: #ca009b}
.fuschb {color: #ca009b; font-weight: bold}
.fuschi {color: #ca009b; font-style: italic}
.crim {color: crimson}
.crimb {color: crimson; font-weight: bold}
.crimi {color: crimson; font-style: italic}
.grey {color: grey}
.green {color: #248900} /* green */
.greenb {color: #248900; font-weight: bold}
/* ━━━━━━━━━━━ LINKS ━━━━━━━━━━━━ */
a:active {color: #ff70ff}
a:hover {color: #ff70ff}
a:link {color: blue}
a:visited {color: blue}
.redlink a:link {color: crimson}
.redlink a:visited {color: crimson}
.plink a:link {
color: #ffe5fe; /* pink */;
background: black;
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.plink a:visited {
color: #ffe5fe;
background: black;
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.clink a:link {
color: #00ffff; /* cyan */
background: black;
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.clink a:visited {
color: #00ffff;
background: black;
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━ MISCELLANEOUS ━━━━━━━━━ */
.ctr {text-align: center}
.undr {text-decoration: underline}
.bkexcl {
color: black;
font-style: italic;
font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
font-size: 2.75rem;
font-weight: 900;
}
.buexcl {
color: blue;
font-style: italic;
font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
font-size: 2.75rem;
font-weight: 900;
}
.refdm {
color: crimson;
font-style: italic;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
}
.rump {
color: crimson;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
}
.notes {
text-align: justify;
color: black;
margin: 2rem 2.5rem 0rem 2.5rem;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.intro {
text-align: justify;
color: #777777; /* medium grey */
margin: 2rem 4.5rem 1.25rem 4.5rem;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.intro2 {
text-align: justify;
color: blue;
margin: 2rem 4.5rem 2.5rem 4.5rem;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.ovry {
color: blue;
text-align: center;
margin: 3rem 2rem 2rem 2rem;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-size: 2.75rem;
line-height: 2.88rem;
font-weight: 700;
}
.abtn {
color: black;
text-align: left;
margin: 1.25rem 2.5rem 1.25rem 2.5rem;
font-family: "roboto slab", sans-serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
}
.az {
color: blue;
text-align: left;
margin: 0rem 2.5rem 1.25rem 2.75rem;
font-family: "roboto condensed", sans-serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 1.88rem;
line-height: 2rem;
}
.hilitea {
margin-bottom: 2rem;
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
color: #ff00ff; /* cyan */
background-color: black;
padding-top: .4rem;
padding-right: .3rem;
padding-bottom: .4rem;
padding-left: .6rem;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.hiliteb {
text-align: center;
color: black;
background-color: #ffe5fe; /* pale pink */
border-top: .38rem solid black;
border-left: .38rem solid black;
border-right: .38rem solid black;
border-bottom: .38rem solid black;
padding-top: .5rem;
padding-right: .6rem;
padding-bottom: .4rem;
padding-left: .7rem;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.footer {
color: black;
text-align: center;
margin: 2.5rem 1rem 1.25rem 1rem;
font-family: 'roboto condensed', sans-serif;
font-size: 2.5rem;
line-height: 2.63rem;
font-weight: 400;
}
.crete {
text-align: center;
color: black;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.38rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 700;
}
/* Column th3 is on line 232 */
/* ━━━━━━━━━ END CSS ━━━━━━━━━━ */
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="title">
10 Democratic Senate Seats in 2022
</div>
<div class="bkdimg tab1active">
<div class="ctr ctr2">
<div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b>Senate</b></span></div>
</div>
<div class="ctr ctrmid">
<div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b>—Class 3—</b></span></div>
</div>
<div class="ctr ctr3">
<div class="tab"><span class="tablabel1"><b> 2022 </b></span></div>
</div>
</div>
<table class="table1">
<tr>
<td><div class="plink">
<a href="https://fvap.gov/guide/appendix/state-elections" target="blank">
Click here for current Primary Dates</a></div>
</td>
<td><div class="clink">
<a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_United_States_Senate_elections" target="blank">
Wikipedia 2022 Senate Class 1</a></div>
</td>
</tr>
</table>
</body>
</html>
And the minute I remove this it works just fine:
.tab1active .ctr2,
.tab3active .ctr3 {
z-index: 99;
}
It seems I have a choice: I can either order my tabs and leak, or I can leave them as they originally were and have no leak. Also in Chrome. If I can only have one choice I would like the tab labeled Senate (the pink one) to assume first position. Not that I think I’d have a choice the way my luck is running today! You have to have a very good sense of humor to do coding!
Ok here is your code above and I have changed how the tabs are stacked to see if that makes a difference.
You will have to copy all the css as there are a lot of changes.
The html needs that you add a class when each tab is active.
e.g.
<div class="bkdimg tab1active">
...
<div class="bkdimg tab2active">
...
<div class="bkdimg tab3active">
If that doesn’t work then it’ll have to wait until tomorrow now