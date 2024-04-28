Creating one (only one) TAB

semicodin: semicodin: Here’s the short version. It leaks also:

You can’t put a border-bottom here!

.tablabel1 { border-bottom: 10px #BDB8BE solid; }

That element is not the tab. The tab is made up with many different elements and the reason that the filter was used to mimic a border as there is no continuous border.

The height of that tab is controlled by the 52px height but you cannot increase that height unless you also increase all the other elements that make up the tab. I engineered the tab to work exactly as shown and I suggest you test my code only to see if you get the same problems.

If you need more height then I will need to adjust all the other measurements very carefully as they all match up to produce the effect. You can’t change just one thing without following through on all the other intricate measurements unfortunately.

The illusion of the tab is created with smoke and mirrors and there are multiple elements overlaying and interacting with each other to create that effect. If you change one measurement then the other elements no longer sit in the right place to match the effect.