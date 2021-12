Are there any tutorials that show different grainy design patterns that can be made using a css repeating gradient to create a grainy image without using an actual png image to create the effect?

I was looking and I couldn’t find anything.

Even just a gradient generator where different grainy effect designs can be made easily.

I know there are tons of gradient generators out there, but none that I am aware of that create images likes these as examples.

https://jsfiddle.net/7dfze0n6/