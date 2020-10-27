Creating custom Wordpress query with multiple taxonomies

I have a custom post type of “the-talent” and 3 custom taxonomies (level, location, and specialty). I’m trying to figure out how to write a custom query for “the-talent” post type using one, two or all three of these custom taxonomies. In other words the user will select from up to 3 taxonomy Dropdowns (level, location, and specialty) and I need to query based on the selections.

Here is what I have so far…

//variables holding the values from the drop down selections $levelTaxID; // holds ID of a specific "level" taxonomy value" $levelTaxName; // holds name of a specific "level" taxonomy value" $locationTaxID; // holds ID of a specific "location" taxonomy value" $locationTaxName; // holds name of a specific "location" taxonomy value" $specialtyTaxID; // holds ID of a specific "specialty" taxonomy value" $specialtyTaxName; // holds name of a specific "specialty" taxonomy value" $args = array( 'orderby' => 'title', 'order' => 'ASC', 'post_type' => 'the-talent', 'posts_per_page'=>-1 ); $talent = new WP_Query( $args );

Any help would be greatly appreciated