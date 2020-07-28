Creating custom Wordpress query with multiple taxonomies

I have a custom post type of “the-talent” and 3 custom taxonomies (level, location, and specialty). I’m trying to figure out how to write a custom query for “the-talent” post type using one, two or all three of these custom taxonomies. In other words the user will select from up to 3 taxonomy Dropdowns (level, location, and specialty) and I need to query based on the selections.
Here is what I have so far…
//variables holding the values from the drop down selections
$levelTaxID; // holds ID of a specific "level" taxonomy value"
$levelTaxName; // holds name of a specific "level" taxonomy value"
$locationTaxID; // holds ID of a specific "location" taxonomy value"
$locationTaxName; // holds name of a specific "location" taxonomy value"
$specialtyTaxID; // holds ID of a specific "specialty" taxonomy value"
$specialtyTaxName; // holds name of a specific "specialty" taxonomy value"
$args = array(
'orderby' => 'title',
'order' => 'ASC',
'post_type' => 'the-talent',
'posts_per_page'=>-1
);
$talent = new WP_Query( $args );
Any help would be greatly appreciated