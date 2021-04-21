Creating buttons that look like mobile-app icons

@coothead,
I took your gallery code from my other thread and combined it with your code from this thread.
The gallery part seems to be working okay, but for the life of me, I cannot understand how your code in this thread works.
<ul class="menu">
<li>
<a class="linkThumbnail" href="/path/to/thumbnail.jpg">Analysis</a>
</li>
</ul>
ul.menu{
width: 32%;
margin: 0.5em 0;
padding: 1em;
}
.linkThumbnail{
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 200px;
height: 200px;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 1px solid #F00;
}
.linkThumbnail::after{
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
content: '';
background-image: url("../images/thumbnail.jpg");
background-size: 100% auto;
}
Questions:
1.) Why do I have to set a fixed dimension on the width and height of .linkThumbnail?
I figured those should be percentages so as the screen changes size, they adapt.
Before I added the anchor, having percentage width on ul.linkThumbnail seems like a more responsive way to do things.
My concern is that if I set a fixed width/height that it will cause issues on mobile.
2.) Using 200px X 200px on .linkThumbnail is causing “tiling” in the defined area.
When I set the width: 200px and height: auto, then the thumbnail collapses and you just see a small sliver of the thumbnail.
I can tweak things to make it look like I want, but i want to UNDERSTAND why it isn’t working as expected!
Thanks.