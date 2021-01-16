Creating buttons that look like mobile-app icons

@Coot,

Some questions about your code…

body { background-color: #f0f0f0; font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif; } .link-small, .link-large { position: relative; display: block; width: 6.25em; height: 6.25em; margin: 1em auto; border: 1px solid #000; box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 ); }

Why do you use relative?

.link-small::after, .link-large::after { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; top: 0; left: 0; content: ''; background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/stock-analysis.png ); background-size: 100% auto; }

What is this doing?

My understanding is that ::after inserts text after the element it is associated with, but why would you place the image “after” the anchor?

And why do you use absolute positioning?

And shouldn’t width: 100% and height: 100% fill the entire screen?

.link-large { width: 40vw; height: 28vw; }

What is this doing?

I’m confused how you seem to keep changing the width and height…

.link-large::after { background-image: url( https://aws1.discourse-cdn.com/sitepoint/original/3X/f/d/fdc36c60a0d76d653382327e81e3bf660f3ed829.png ); }

Why are you resetting things here?