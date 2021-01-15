Creating buttons that look like mobile-app icons

I’m a little bereft of thoughts about your plan but
adding the ‘title attribute’ to the ‘a attribute’ might
be prudent.
coothead
Well, I am doing it, because I don’t want a blank page with 3 tiny hyperlinks on it and nothing else…
When you have completed ‘item 3’ and presented it here
it is possible that I, or someone more proficient than me,
will able to share their thoughts on your newly created
document.
coothead
@Coot,
Some questions about your code…
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
.link-small,
.link-large {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 6.25em;
height: 6.25em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
}
Why do you use relative?
.link-small::after,
.link-large::after {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
content: '';
background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/stock-analysis.png );
background-size: 100% auto;
}
What is this doing?
My understanding is that ::after inserts text after the element it is associated with, but why would you place the image “after” the anchor?
And why do you use absolute positioning?
And shouldn’t width: 100% and height: 100% fill the entire screen?
.link-large {
width: 40vw;
height: 28vw;
}
What is this doing?
I’m confused how you seem to keep changing the width and height…
.link-large::after {
background-image: url( https://aws1.discourse-cdn.com/sitepoint/original/3X/f/d/fdc36c60a0d76d653382327e81e3bf660f3ed829.png );
}
Why are you resetting things here?
I have a top menu and if someone clicks on a menu option (e.g. “Money”), then I load a “Money” landing page. Originally I was going to have all content here, but then I decided it would be better to separate things into sub-categories. So now I want the “Money” landing page to have 3 square buttons that say something like: “Financials”, “Interviews” and “Blog”
Having a top menu and an empty page with 3 sub-categories would look silly.
Having 3 square buttons like the sample above would look better.
So that is why I am here…
You need to read the relative ( ) information
that may be found in the following links…
coothead
I did read those, but you didn’t completely answer my questions…
Why do you have this…
.link-small,
.link-large {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 6.25em;
height: 6.25em;
}
And then this…
.link-large {
width: 40vw;
height: 28vw;
}
And what is this…
.link-large::after {
background-image: url( https://aws1.discourse-cdn.com/sitepoint/original/3X/f/d/fdc36c60a0d76d653382327e81e3bf660f3ed829.png );
}
It sets the position, display, width and height
values of the two a elements.
It readjusts the width and height value for the
second of the two a elements.
It readjusts the background-image value for the
second of the two a elements::after.
Note :-
The first image was resized in ‘irfanview’ to 100x100
and uploaded to my site and the second image was
as you posted it and then hot linked from sitepoint ( ).
coothead
.
Okay, I now see your coding style.
Why did you switch from EMs to VH? (That is what was confusing me.)
Okay.
On side note, I guess this approach isn’t very “accessible”, right?
To make it responsive.
Hot linking is generally considered to be bad form.
To compensate for this transgression, I coded the
links to point to https://www.sitepoint.com.
coothead
You lost me.
I don’t see any media queries, and either way, why would you define the smaller image using EMs and the larger one using VW?
No, I was saying that my wanting to use an image (or originally an HTML DIV) probably isn’t very accessible to people with disabilities, right?
Or does floating the image on top of the anchor not hurt anything?
Your original image is 454px × 318px and needs to
fit on smaller devices, hence to use of vw units, on
the other hand the smaller image 100px × 100px has
no such requirements, hence the use of em units.
Wrong.
If the image in the link is not viewable, for whatever
possible reason, then the text always is. :
coothead
According to MDN…
quote]
vw
Equal to 1% of the width of the viewport’s initial containing block.
[/quote]
So width: 40vw and height: 28vw would make it 40% of whatever the device’s width is and 28% of the device’s height? (And I guess that was the aspect ratio of the original device?)
Couldn’t you use EMs also?
If the smaller image was resized to 100px by 100px, then why do you have to assign it a size of 6em X 6em?
So what your code did was to create a relative box that is 6.25em by 6.25em, and then place an absolute positioned image inside that relative box - making it 100% x 100% of the containing block?
And that absolute image “floats” above the HTML anchor, so that a screen reader can still “see” the hyperlink and matching text?
Yes and No.
Yes of course one could.
The codepen example, was just that, an example
that showed the concept of the link/image method.
Using em units, which I personally prefer, will require
the media queries to be employed at various widths.
Here is an example…
Full Page View
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/RwGEbmW
Editor View
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/RwGEbmW
Apart from items like
border: 1px solid #000
I always code with the em unit.
We are now, at last, singing from the same hymn sheet.
coothead
Thanks for another tool in my toolbelt!
If you are interested this method was originated by
Tom Gilder and Levin Alexander quite a long time
before CSS ::after made it’s appearance and was
known as…
An empty
<span> element was used to contain the
background-image. Purists would maintain that this
was unsemantic, but today though, the
::after
pseudo-element overcomes that niggly problem.
coothead
Is there a way to make the image appear depressed when the user clicks on it?
Just some kind of feedback so it behaves more like an application button being clicked versus a static image.
Revisit the codepen links in post #29.
coothead
Did you update your code, or did I miss that before?
I was thinking that styling the hover thing might be the way to go.
Yes, I updated the code.
.link-large {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 40em;
height: 28.018em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
transition: 0.25s ease-in-out; /* added a smoooothie */
}
/* added this */
.link-large:hover,
.link-large:active {
transform: scale( 0.98 );
}
coothead