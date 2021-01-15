Creating buttons that look like mobile-app icons

I don’t have a particular image in mind, and might not even want to use an image.
Most people are used to tapping on buttons to navigate systems these days - and they also help people who have poor vision - and so that is what I am shooting for.
One button I would like to take a screenshot of a graph I create and use that for the “Analysis” section, but for another button maybe I just want test in a square that says “Blog”.
That is why I thought starting with a DIV might be a good place to start since you can make squares with round corners, and shade them, etc.
Are DIVs completely out? And is my only option to make things pretty to use images?
Maybe a button that is 50px X 50px or 100px X 100px.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
Do they look something like this…
coothead
Maybe like these…
And this one is probably the closest to what I was envisioning, but the more simple ones above will do too…
**Note: The idea is that buttons like this would form a grid and be easier for people to read and click than hyperlinks. This is what you might see at a touch-screen kiosk at a shopping mall or store or even at your ATM.
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
here are a couple of examples…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/mdrQGex
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/mdrQGex
coothead
You are always such a big help!
Let me try and figure out your code.
In the mean time, do you think what I am trying to do makes sense from a user standpoint
The plan was to have a page that is a navigation page, and maybe have an H2 at top hat says, “Click a button to go to a section…”
Will users get what to do?
I thought that having a button with a picture of a graph would be intuitive for a section full of graphs/charts. And that a button with a photo of a person might be good for a photo gallery, and so on.
Thoughts?
I’m a little bereft of thoughts about your plan but
adding the ‘title attribute’ to the ‘a attribute’ might
be prudent.
coothead
Well, I am doing it, because I don’t want a blank page with 3 tiny hyperlinks on it and nothing else…
- It is content that dictates markup.
- Content plus markup plus device dictates layout.
- Until you have meaningful content, you should
not be applying any markup or style.
When you have completed ‘item 3’ and presented it here
it is possible that I, or someone more proficient than me,
will able to share their thoughts on your newly created
document.
coothead
@Coot,
Some questions about your code…
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
.link-small,
.link-large {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 6.25em;
height: 6.25em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
}
Why do you use relative?
.link-small::after,
.link-large::after {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
content: '';
background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/stock-analysis.png );
background-size: 100% auto;
}
What is this doing?
My understanding is that ::after inserts text after the element it is associated with, but why would you place the image “after” the anchor?
And why do you use absolute positioning?
And shouldn’t width: 100% and height: 100% fill the entire screen?
.link-large {
width: 40vw;
height: 28vw;
}
What is this doing?
I’m confused how you seem to keep changing the width and height…
.link-large::after {
background-image: url( https://aws1.discourse-cdn.com/sitepoint/original/3X/f/d/fdc36c60a0d76d653382327e81e3bf660f3ed829.png );
}
Why are you resetting things here?
I have a top menu and if someone clicks on a menu option (e.g. “Money”), then I load a “Money” landing page. Originally I was going to have all content here, but then I decided it would be better to separate things into sub-categories. So now I want the “Money” landing page to have 3 square buttons that say something like: “Financials”, “Interviews” and “Blog”
Having a top menu and an empty page with 3 sub-categories would look silly.
Having 3 square buttons like the sample above would look better.
So that is why I am here…
You need to read the relative ( ) information
that may be found in the following links…
coothead
I did read those, but you didn’t completely answer my questions…
Why do you have this…
.link-small,
.link-large {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 6.25em;
height: 6.25em;
}
And then this…
.link-large {
width: 40vw;
height: 28vw;
}
And what is this…
.link-large::after {
background-image: url( https://aws1.discourse-cdn.com/sitepoint/original/3X/f/d/fdc36c60a0d76d653382327e81e3bf660f3ed829.png );
}
It sets the position, display, width and height
values of the two a elements.
It readjusts the width and height value for the
second of the two a elements.
It readjusts the background-image value for the
second of the two a elements::after.
Note :-
The first image was resized in ‘irfanview’ to 100x100
and uploaded to my site and the second image was
as you posted it and then hot linked from sitepoint ( ).
coothead
Okay, I now see your coding style.
Why did you switch from EMs to VH? (That is what was confusing me.)
Okay.
On side note, I guess this approach isn’t very “accessible”, right?
To make it responsive.
Hot linking is generally considered to be bad form.
To compensate for this transgression, I coded the
links to point to https://www.sitepoint.com.
coothead
You lost me.
I don’t see any media queries, and either way, why would you define the smaller image using EMs and the larger one using VW?
No, I was saying that my wanting to use an image (or originally an HTML DIV) probably isn’t very accessible to people with disabilities, right?
Or does floating the image on top of the anchor not hurt anything?
Your original image is 454px × 318px and needs to
fit on smaller devices, hence to use of vw units, on
the other hand the smaller image 100px × 100px has
no such requirements, hence the use of em units.
Wrong.
If the image in the link is not viewable, for whatever
possible reason, then the text always is. :
coothead
According to MDN…
quote]
vw
Equal to 1% of the width of the viewport’s initial containing block.
[/quote]
So width: 40vw and height: 28vw would make it 40% of whatever the device’s width is and 28% of the device’s height? (And I guess that was the aspect ratio of the original device?)
Couldn’t you use EMs also?
If the smaller image was resized to 100px by 100px, then why do you have to assign it a size of 6em X 6em?
So what your code did was to create a relative box that is 6.25em by 6.25em, and then place an absolute positioned image inside that relative box - making it 100% x 100% of the containing block?
And that absolute image “floats” above the HTML anchor, so that a screen reader can still “see” the hyperlink and matching text?