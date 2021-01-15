Creating buttons that look like mobile-app icons

@Coot,
Some questions about your code…
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
.link-small,
.link-large {
position: relative;
display: block;
width: 6.25em;
height: 6.25em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 0.25em 0.25em 0.25em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
}
Why do you use relative?
.link-small::after,
.link-large::after {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
content: '';
background-image: url( https://www.coothead.co.uk/images/stock-analysis.png );
background-size: 100% auto;
}
What is this doing?
My understanding is that ::after inserts text after the element it is associated with, but why would you place the image “after” the anchor?
And why do you use absolute positioning?
And shouldn’t width: 100% and height: 100% fill the entire screen?
.link-large {
width: 40vw;
height: 28vw;
}
What is this doing?
I’m confused how you seem to keep changing the width and height…
.link-large::after {
background-image: url( https://aws1.discourse-cdn.com/sitepoint/original/3X/f/d/fdc36c60a0d76d653382327e81e3bf660f3ed829.png );
}
Why are you resetting things here?