Creating buttons that look like mobile-app icons

Hello. I would like to make a responsive page that has a couple of square-ish buttons on it that sorta look like the icons you’d see on a mobile phone. The idea being, that the burton would have some kind of graphic or image to make it easier for people to make a selection. (This design is used at kiosks a lot to help people out.)

So my first question is this…

My temp website already has a “wrapper” container that I can make a Flexbox. If I wanted, say 4 squares inside of it that float around and respond to the screen size, would I just give each “button” - a siple DIV - a fixed width and height?

Here is some code to start…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">


<!-- *************************  HTML HEAD  ********************************* -->
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1">

  <title>sp_menu-page-with-buttons.html</title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->
  <style media="screen">
    *{
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0;
    }

    body{
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
      font-weight: normal;
      line-height: 1.4em;
      font-size: 0.9em;
      color: #000;
      background-color: #FFF;
    }

    h2, h3, h4{
      padding: 0.5em 0;
      font-weight: bold;
      text-align: left;
    }

    h2{
      font-size: 1rem;
    }

    p{
      padding: 0 0 1rem 0;
    }


    /* PAGE-LAYOUT STYLES */
    #pageWrapper{
      position: relative;
      max-width: 1200px;                 /* Limit size of page. */
      min-width: 375px;                  /* Prevent header from crowding content. */
      min-height: 100vh;
      margin: 0 auto;
    }

    #pageMast{
      position: fixed;
      top: 0;
      width: 100%;
      max-width: 1200px;
      z-index: 2;
      background-color: #FFF;
    }

    #topRow{
      display: flex;
      align-items: baseline;
      line-height: 1.4;
    }

    h1#logo{
      padding: 0;
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
      font-size: 2.1rem;
      font-weight: normal;
      line-height: 1.4;
      color: #000;
    }

    nav ul{
      width: auto;
      display: flex;
      flex-wrap: wrap;
      list-style: none;
      background-color: #48D1CC;
    }

    nav ul li{
      padding: 0.5rem 1rem 0.4rem 1rem;
      background-color: #48D1CC;
    }

    nav li.menuCurrent{
      border: none;
      color: #FFF;
      background-color: #008B8B;
    }

    #pageContent{
      position: relative;
      z-index: 1;
      display: block;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      margin: 120px 0 0 0;
    }

    .wrapper{
      display: flex;
      justify-content: center;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      /**/
      max-width: 718px;
      margin: 3em auto;
      padding: 1.5rem 1rem 3rem 1rem;
      border: 1px solid #333;
    }
  </style>
</head>

<!-- *************************  HTML BODY  ********************************* -->
<body>
  <div id="pageWrapper">
    
    <div id="pageMast">
      
      <div id="topRow">
        <h1 id="logo">ACME, Inc.</h1>
      </div>

      <nav>
        <ul>
          <li class="menuCurrent">Option-1</li>
          <li>Option-2</li>
          <li>Option-3</li>
          <li>Option-4</li>
        </ul>        
      </nav>
      
    </div>


    <div id="pageContent">
      
      <div class="wrapper">

		<!-- MENU BUTTONS GO HERE -->

        
      </div>
      
    </div>
      
  </div>
  
</body>
</html>
#2

I have been diagnosed as a ‘Luddite’, the
symptoms of which prevent me from using
anything that is tagged as ‘Smart’ such as
a mobile phone.

Luckily this does not seem to prevent me
from coding items for them but it does mean
that I have no idea what the icons to which
you refer happen to look like.

Would it be possible for you to supply me,
and others who may be interested, the images
that meet your requirements?

coothead

#3

@coothead,

Hi. I am a luddite too, although I was forced into the mobile world against my will.

Forget “mobile” and just think of times you have maybe had to use an ATM or a kiosk somewhere.

I thought it would be nice to have a “menu” - that instead of being hyperlinks that people might not see or pay attention to - to instead have 3-4 square boxes that people could click on to go to different sections of my temporary website.

A “button” would ideally look like and behave like this…

  • Square
  • Rounded corners
  • Possible have a background image (e.g. screenshot of one of my graphs/charts)
  • When it is clicked it would take you to another page
  • It can only use HTML/CSS
  • If there is a way to make it look 3-D (i.e. raised up a bit) that would help
  • If there is a way to make it look “clickable” (i.e. when you click on the button it appears to move as in depressed/released)

I think that can all be done using a DIV and some newer CSS, but I wasn’t sure where to begin.

And back to my first question…

So should I use a DIV, and add a “width” and “height” to it to make a square, and then put it inside my Flexbox “.wrapper” class and then those “button” DIVs will float around and adpat to different screen sizes?

HTH.

#4

No, the answer to that, is defined by your requirement…

coothead

#5

@Coot,

Don’t follow your response…