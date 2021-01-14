Creating buttons that look like mobile-app icons

Hello. I would like to make a responsive page that has a couple of square-ish buttons on it that sorta look like the icons you’d see on a mobile phone. The idea being, that the burton would have some kind of graphic or image to make it easier for people to make a selection. (This design is used at kiosks a lot to help people out.)
So my first question is this…
My temp website already has a “wrapper” container that I can make a Flexbox. If I wanted, say 4 squares inside of it that float around and respond to the screen size, would I just give each “button” - a siple DIV - a fixed width and height?
Here is some code to start…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<title>sp_menu-page-with-buttons.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
*{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
color: #000;
background-color: #FFF;
}
h2, h3, h4{
padding: 0.5em 0;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: left;
}
h2{
font-size: 1rem;
}
p{
padding: 0 0 1rem 0;
}
/* PAGE-LAYOUT STYLES */
#pageWrapper{
position: relative;
max-width: 1200px; /* Limit size of page. */
min-width: 375px; /* Prevent header from crowding content. */
min-height: 100vh;
margin: 0 auto;
}
#pageMast{
position: fixed;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
max-width: 1200px;
z-index: 2;
background-color: #FFF;
}
#topRow{
display: flex;
align-items: baseline;
line-height: 1.4;
}
h1#logo{
padding: 0;
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-size: 2.1rem;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4;
color: #000;
}
nav ul{
width: auto;
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style: none;
background-color: #48D1CC;
}
nav ul li{
padding: 0.5rem 1rem 0.4rem 1rem;
background-color: #48D1CC;
}
nav li.menuCurrent{
border: none;
color: #FFF;
background-color: #008B8B;
}
#pageContent{
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
display: block;
box-sizing: border-box;
margin: 120px 0 0 0;
}
.wrapper{
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
/**/
max-width: 718px;
margin: 3em auto;
padding: 1.5rem 1rem 3rem 1rem;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="pageWrapper">
<div id="pageMast">
<div id="topRow">
<h1 id="logo">ACME, Inc.</h1>
</div>
<nav>
<ul>
<li class="menuCurrent">Option-1</li>
<li>Option-2</li>
<li>Option-3</li>
<li>Option-4</li>
</ul>
</nav>
</div>
<div id="pageContent">
<div class="wrapper">
<!-- MENU BUTTONS GO HERE -->
</div>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>