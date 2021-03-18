Creating bar charts

Martyr2: Martyr2: Well like everything else with technology, there is never truly a “right” way to do things. However, I will say that if you are looking to do something without JavaScript, you are going to be hard pressed. Charts are usually interactive. Even if that interaction is just to show data when someone hovers over one of the bars.

Right now I don’t need/want interactive bar charts. And I have seen lots of examples just using HTML/CSS/maybe SVG that look very professional.

But why I started this thread, is that I do not want to spend a lot of time learning how to create a bar chart and then find out it is an outdated approach or that it is not responsive. (I have a bad habit of learning the wrong/outdated way of doing things, and that really hurts down the road!)

Martyr2: Martyr2: I am not quite sure why you are against JavaScript libraries.

1.) They are cheating.

2.) I don’t know Javascript, nor do I have time to learn it right now.

Martyr2: Martyr2: But if you truly want to go that way, you probably will need to look at something like vector graphics (SVG) and CSS animations (like keyframes). Even canvas based charts usually work with some kind of JavaScript so you may not find anything with that.

But I don’t need animation.

And I will add that this will be driven by PHP and MySQL, so in that sense the bar charts are dynamic, but I don’t need people hovering or clicking right now to see more.

Martyr2: Martyr2: Honestly, if you can, I would reconsider having some JS libraries because there are a lot of nice ones… amcharts, highcharts, D3.js etc.

Maybe I can learn JavaScript in 2022 and then that is an option. But not right now.

I started looking into this a month ago, but have been busy finishing my website.

While skimming, I saw one approach was to use HTML tables, but that seems like a bad idea.

Another approach I think used DIVs.

Then there were some much fancier approaches using parts of CSS3 that I haven’t even heard of, so I wasn’t sure about those.

Hopefully some of the gurus hear can point me into the right direction so any code I write is proper code and will last me a while and work on mobile too…