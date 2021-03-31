Creating bar charts

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Q8.) Does this sound correct?

Mostly correct… except: (…and again this is nothing to do with bar charts and is a question on the behaviour of tables):

The table-layout:fixed algorithm is a ‘one pass’ algorithm. The browser encounters things as it gos so the first row determines what the rest of the table will look like. That’s why you would need any widths to be applied to the first row cells in order for them to be actioned. Without widths the cells are just divided evenly.

Also in the table-layout:fixed algorithm any widths you set on the first row of cells will be honoured exactly as long as they are not over or under constrained (i.e. they must all add up to the table width or one or more of the cells will be changed to fill the available space. All cells in a table must match the table-width if set).

In the table-layout:auto mode the browser takes a ‘2 pass’ algorithm. That means the browser goes through the whole table first and works out what content you have in each cell which is why it is able to expand all columns to the width of the largest content. It could not do this in a one pass method such as the fixed algorithm uses. Also in this auto mode any widths you set are just a rough guide and should content exceed your widths the table will ignore the width that you have set. In the auto mode data is the most important consideration. The 2 pass auto mode is slower to parse than the fixed mode but that is not an issue these days. In the auto mode the width of the table is not determined by the first row and widths on any cell ‘may’ have an effect on the structure if content allows this.

Q9.) I removed the table height, and focused on the <td> height. Is that okay?

Yes as long as you don’t add more rows with more tds and forget why it is that tall.

Q10.) I spent an enormous amount of time reading up on linear-gradient but I'm still not entirely sure how the code below works…

Neither am I. I never remember the things I can look up easily (I believe that’s a rough quote from Albert Einstein).

linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px);

The default gradient angle is from top to bottom unless otherwise specified so the code says draw a full width horizontal black line (that has 0.1 opacity applied) and draw it from the top to the bottom for a distance of 1px. Then once you have done that draw a completely transparent line from 1px all the way to the bottom of the elements background. Effectively just draw a 1px horizontal line that you can see. The rest of the background will be transparent.

Obviously this results in one faint black line over the whole background. In order to get a graph effect the background-size is set.

background-size: 98% 20px;

That tells the browser that the size of our background is 98% wide (it should be 100% but Firefox has a little bug) and then it says the background is 20px tall. That results in our linear gradient (which is basically treated like a background image) to be repeated vertically every 20px so that we get a series of lines that are 20px apart. In my first demo I set them to 45px apart because the table cell was 450px tall giving 10 graph lines.

As I said that is just eye candy and will possible be 1px out at various heights but that is no matter to me as its just something to draw the eye along. The bars already have the exact percentage displayed on them. In my tests though I saw no discrepancy (visible to my eye) even on fluid heights.

Q11.) I like to put my styles in the order the HTML occurs. So I moved your styles around alot, like moving .chart tbody up farther in the styles.

You can move the styles wherever suits you best.

The styles were originally organised but sometimes I move things around where for example you may want separate elements that need to work together (like 3 separate heights that need to add up to 100%). If you group the rules together you are more likely not to change one of them instead of all three when you later tweak them.

Q12.) Can I move this…

Yes, but note that the tbody rule was originally used in the first demo that only had one tbody. However you said you didn’t want a thead so I added an empty row instead which added at the start of the table. The browser creates another tbody automatically around this isolated table row which is why I later changed the tbody rule to use a class instead. As I keep saying there is not a one size fits all approach and if you change things then other things may need to change also.

The code can always be optimised at the end to suit a particular purpose.

Q13.) My understanding is that display: block; expands an element to the size of the parent element and in essence creates a "carriage-return" - think <p> . So in this code, wouldn't that make every <span> full height (i.e. 100%)?

No it makes the span display:block but says nothing about its height.

Block elements (mostly) expand only to fill the available width. The height of the span would depend on any height rules applied to it or forced upon it by an ancestor. Flex items (direct children of a flex box) for example will over-ride the characteristics of an elements display. Therefore you can’t say explicitly how the span will behave until you know what rules are applied to its ancestors.

Q14.) As far as "specificity" goes, is it necessary to put "table" in front of things like tabe.mobile-optimized ?

That is part of a general mobile routine as I mentioned and in order to give it more specificity (just in case) and also to make it easier to identify which element it is applied to I added the table in front. However it is not necessary and can of course the code can be optimised but when creating a general routine you want to make it quite secure without going overboard and adding important to everything.

Once you have a working page then of course optimise the code and styles to their simplest form but don’t compromise readability just for the sake of it. Generally though I avoid using div.class or span.class unless its a specificity issue. Keep things simpler and avoid chains of descendant selectors wherever possible.

Also .chart tbody td versus .chart td

That was to avoid targeting a td that may have been in the thead or tfoot. Although th elements are generally used in the thead that is not often true for a tfoot. As I mentioned above it would have been better if I had originally used a class instead of the html selector.

Q15.) I didn't see where this does anything… (Removing it didn't break anything.) table.mobile-optimised tbody, table.mobile-optimised tr{ display: block;

Then you didn’t look close enough.

I already explained what type of display those elements have and if you leave them as their original definitions then the css properties you can apply them will be limited to those valid for that type of display. For example the tr element cannot have height or padding applied so you will lose the padding on the tr that is set on the mobile version.

Although the greater risk is that when you have an html element in isolation the browser will look at it and say ‘hey this element is a tr width a display of table-row’ but its parent is not a table. “Hang on a minute”, “let me construct an anonymous table element for you just so I can work out how to manage this algorithm”. So even though you have set the table to display:block the inner elements are still their original rules and the browser will try to make sense of this.