Creating bar charts

That’s because the cell in the body is 450px tall and the table expands it’s height to cater for its content in the way that tables do.
Refer to my fluid version for a working version.
It’s late here back tomorrow now.
That’s because the cell in the body is 450px tall and the table expands it’s height to cater for its content in the way that tables do.
Refer to my fluid version for a working version.
It’s late here back tomorrow now.
@PaulOB ,
Okay, I have spent all night working on your sample and trying to better understand it, plus tweaking it to get closer to the end results I want.
Here is what i have…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<title>sp_bar-chart_pob_v02.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html{
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
caption{
padding: 20px 0 10px 0;
line-height: 1.1;
font-size: 150%;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
}
caption > small{
display: block;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 0.9rem;
}
.chart{
table-layout: fixed;
width: 100%;
max-width: 1240px;
/* height: 100vh; /**/
height: 72vh; /* Needed to fit in FireFox */
/* height: 88vh; /* Needed to fit in Chrome */
/* height: 500px; /**/
border-collapse: collapse;
margin: auto;
border-left: 2px solid #000;
background: #F9F9F9;
}
.chart thead th,
.chart tfoot th{
padding: 10px 5px 20px;
}
.chart thead th{
color: #F9F9F9; /* <thead> is needed to set column-widths. */
/* However this is redundant, so hide (visually). */
}
.chart tfoot th{
border-top: 2px solid #000; /* Move X-axis ABOVE <tfoot>. */
background-color: #FFF;
}
.chart tfoot th:first-child{
border-left: 2px solid #FFF; /* Y-axis should start ABOVE <tfoot>. */
}
/* How does this work?? */
/* Need to shift down a few pixels... */
.chart tbody{
/* a bit of eye candy but magic numberish */
background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 2px, transparent 1px); /* orig */
background-size: 98% 45px;/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/
/* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */
}
.chart td{
vertical-align: bottom;
text-align: center;
height: 100%; /* Ensure <td> is full-height in <tr>. */
/* <span> (i.e. Bar) will be set to appropriate value using "height: xx%". */
/* firefox bug */
padding: 0 10px;
}
.chart tbody td{
/* height: 60vh; /**/
/* Do I need this? */
/* Can this go under the ".chart td" selector?? */
}
.chart td span{
position: relative; /* Needed for absolute positioning of bar value. */
display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */
background: #99FFFF;
border-top: 1px solid #000;
border-left: 1px solid #000;
border-right: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
.chart td span b{
position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */
display: block; /* Do I need this? */
bottom: 100%; /* Place bottom of chart-value at top of bar. */
left: 0; /* Stretch <span> to left-side of <td>. */
right: 0; /* Stretch <span. to right-side of <td>. */
text-align: center;
color: #000;
}
@media screen and (max-width:601px){
table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */
overflow-wrap: break-word;
border-spacing: 0;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
}
table.mobile-optimised thead,
table.mobile-optimised tfoot{
display: none /* Hides Table Header+Footer for mobile. */
}
table.mobile-optimised tr{
padding: 10px 0 0 0;
}
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block;
float: left;
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block /* What does this do? */
/* Isn't <tr> a block-level item by default? */
}
.mobile-optimised td:before{
content: attr(data-th); /* Sets labels since thead+tfooter were set to display:none; */
display: block;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
color: #000;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart td{
text-align: left;
white-space: nowrap;
height: auto;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart span{
position: relative;
height: 25px!important;
padding: 0 5px 0 0;
line-height: 25px;
text-align: right;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.chart td span b{
position: static;
display: inline;
}
.chart tbody{
background: none;
}
}
/* small initial animation if required */
.chart span{
opacity: 1;
animation: barchart 2s ease reverse;
}
@keyframes barchart{
to{
height: 0%;
opacity: 0;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<table class="chart mobile-optimised">
<caption>
Responsive Bar-Chart
<small>(Desktop=Vertical, Mobile=Horizontal)</small>
</caption>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<!-- inline styles used so values can be entered more easily from the backend (php etc). e.g. width and height match the percentage data value. -->
<!-- Note the use of the data-th attributes which are used to display headings for the mobile version. Therefore the Normal heading text must be duplicated in the data-th values as shown below. -->
<tr>
<!-- Classes below serve as styling "hooks"... -->
<td style="width:70%" data-th="January" class="jan"><span style="height:70%"><b>70%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:10%" data-th="February" class="feb"><span style="height:10%"><b>10%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="March" class="mar"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:40%" data-th="April" class="apr"><span style="height:40%"><b>40%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:100%" data-th="May" class="may"><span style="height:100%"><b>100%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:15%" data-th="June" class="jun"><span style="height:15%"><b>15%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:60%" data-th="July" class="jul"><span style="height:60%"><b>60%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:55%" data-th="August" class="aug"><span style="height:55%"><b>55%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:35%" data-th="September" class="sep"><span style="height:35%"><b>35%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:90%" data-th="October" class="oct"><span style="height:90%"><b>90%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="November" class="nov"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:50%" data-th="December" class="dec"><span style="height:50%"><b>50%</b></span></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
<tfoot>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</tfoot>
</table>
</body>
</html>
I think it looks pretty good, but there are some places where I need help!
My questions are mostly in the code, but I’ll ask the main ones below…
Q1.) I removed
height on all elements (I think) except for the table.
In theory,
height: 100vh should make this table fix exactly in my browser’s view port, yet that doesn’t happen in Firefox or Chrome.
I spent A LOT of time reading up on this in MDN, but don’t know what the issue is…
Q2.) Is there a way to just have
tfoot and still maintain equal column widths?
thead is redundant to me.
Q3.) I like your horizontal strips, but they are off like 1-2pixels. The X-axis is the first one, and then the rest of the table should be divided up into 10 equal parts - in this example since you choose percentages.
Q4.) Can you comment on…
.chart tbody td{
/* height: 60vh; /**/
/* Do I need this? */
/* Can this go under the ".chart td" selector?? */
}
Q5.) Can you comment on this…
.chart td span b{
position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */
display: block; /* Do I need this? */
Q6.) Can you comment on this…
@media screen and (max-width:601px){
table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */
overflow-wrap: break-word;
border-spacing: 0;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
}
Q7.) I’m not understanding in mobile how the bar widths get set…
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block;
float: left;
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
Q8.) Can you comment on this…
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block /* What does this do? */
/* Isn't <tr> a block-level item by default? */
}
Sorry for all of the questions, but I’m trying to really learn how all of this works so i can do it on my own in the future!
Thanks!
As I said above the concept of making things just fit the viewport is a broadly flawed concept in most cases. It is almost impossible for mobile devices where headers and footers and status bars flick in and out at the whim of the OS so you don’t actually have a consistent space available to work with. That’s why in most normal cases I say don’t bother with making things fit exactly.
In the case of the your table then the table is exactly 100vh tall when you set it to 100vh (assuming your content isn’t taller or a table will naturally expand) but a table caption is not counted as part of a table as such. Therefore your table content is 100vh but the caption will be outside that measurement (even though it is included within a table wrapper it is treated as though it is outside of the table). That’s just how things were designed. Your table will be 100% of the viewport plus the height of the caption.
You could give the caption a height of say 20vh and the table a height of 80vh and then it should match the viewport height in total but once again assuming your table content fits in that height because tables will treat height as a minimum.
No the thead row provides the integrity of the table. You could just have an empty tr row to set the scene but I would not then call it a th or thead element as th and thead are semantic elements.
They are exact in my fluid example (within the thickness of their own line). They are not working in your example because you removed the height form the td that they are based on. I set the height on the td containing the bars and then divided that height by 10 to get the value of the linear gradient.
e.g. if the td was 450px height then the linear gradient would be 45px tall.
However in a fluid layout you can’t divide an odd pixel number evenly so there is always the prospect of rounding up and down. This is the same throughout css as 50 divided by 3 won’t go evenly and there is no such thing as a fraction of a pixel (although some browsers will try to disguise this with anti aliasing etc).
Yes that is critical to the spacing of the linear gradient graph lines. Without that measurement you have nothing on which to base the spacing of the lines in the linear gradient.
In essence you don’t want a height on the table but you want a height on the td that holds the bars instead. That’s why I say forget about viewport height. You can approximate it pretty closely by just setting a vh height for that td taking into account that you have thead, tfoot and captions to account for.
The mobile-optimised class is a self contained routine from a very old demo of mine which I copy and paste and add in situ. I tend not to change it directly as I’m always copying and pasting it directly even if rules do get over-ridden later.
The rules of css specificity will apply as normal so the question doesn’t really have relevance here in respect of the bar charts but a more wider question about css specificity.
The widths are already inline in the html and inline rules win out over css rules unless !important is used.
Again that’s not really relevant to the discussion about bar charts but more or a wider question about css itself. I can’t explain the whole of css in one thread as obviously one small snippet will eventually lead me to explaining the whole css specification which is not feasible or desirable as we get away from the topic in hand.
I’ll quickly explain these points though.
table.mobile-optimised tbody, table.mobile-optimised tr{ display: block /* What does this do? */ /* Isn't <tr> a block-level item by default? */ }
All elements in html have a display assigned to them by the UA (user agent) in order for them to fulfil their duties. A
tr has a display of table-row (
display:table-row) and tbody has a display of table-row-group (
display:table-row-group) and a table-cell has a display of table-cell (
display:table-cell) and so on…
They are not display:block or they would then just behave like divs and do nothing. Which is essentially how we turn a table into a horizontal display for mobile by getting rid of the table structure.
All the other rules in my routine are mostly to do with older browsers (the float and widths for example) but I see no reason to remove them because its a proven working example.
Here is an example where I have removed the height from the table but set heights on the td, the caption and the tfoot in order to achieve a 100% height effect. However it will mean that the caption may overlap on very small heights as the vh height will be exceeded by its content (which is why I think it is a relatively fruitless objective).
e.g.
.chart caption {height:10vh;}
.chart tbody.main td {height: 75vh;}
.chart tfoot th{height:calc(15vh - 5px)}/* account for border on table */
I would be inclined to just reduce the height of the td instead and let the other items be fluid
Of course that changes a number of other things in the demo as I removed the thead but added an empty tr which automatically gets a tbody wrapped around by the uA so I have to exclude that in the mobile version as I only expected one tbody for the demo. There may indeed be superfluous rules in the above demo but I don’t see a need to optimise at this stage.
As I said above these questions are mainly about CSS and not really relevant to the discussion about bar graphs as such.
If you explain what you need it to look like (or a rough drawing perhaps) then it can be continued in this thread. I believe there are already examples in this thread of horizontal bars in a table.
For a basic example the html and css can be greatly simplified as you don’t need a mobile separate view.
For anything complicated you are going to need to use other methods or libraries as already mentioned above as there are just too many things to take into consideration.
Again I would generally use a table to display the data and then add a visual for the pie chart.
This example uses conic gradients in supported browsers to draw a pie chart but can’t have labels on the actual Pie (without some serious and convoluted advanced CSS).
To me the data is the important part and the visual is just extra sauce.
Fair enough. I am just trying to understand how things work.
I took out that the Caption and that seems to be the issue in my case.
Now let me add back in your other code and make sure I understand it.
@PaulOB ,
Spent all day re-reading your code one hundred times - as well as playing with values to see what happened.
Let me try and bring everything together…
Here is my code with lots of comments…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<title>sp_bar-chart_pob_v03.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html{
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
caption{
padding: 20px 0 10px 0;
line-height: 1.1;
font-size: 150%;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
}
caption > small{
display: block;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 0.9rem;
}
.chart{
table-layout: fixed; /* MDN:
* Table and column widths are set by the widths of table and col elements
* or by the width of the first row of cells.
* Cells in subsequent rows do not affect column widths. */
/* POB:
* By using "table-layout: fixed", unless widths were applied
* on the first row (e.g. <th>), then columns will be the same width.,
* This means that the widths on <td>'s are ignored.
* So for Desktop, the <td> widths are ignored.
* And for Mobile, the <td> widths are used.
*/
width: 90%;
max-width: 1240px;
/* NOTE: Unlike using % for height, vh does not need an unbroken chain
* of fixed heights back to :root in order to work. */
/* height: 100vh; /**/
/* height: 72vh; /* Needed to fit in FireFox */
/* height: 88vh; /* Needed to fit in Chrome */
/* height: 250px; /**/
border-collapse: collapse;
margin: auto;
border-left: 2px solid #000; /* Create Y-axis. */
background: #F9F9F9;
}
.chart thead th{
height: 20px;
padding: 0;
/* <thead> is needed to set column-widths, but looks redundant. */
color: #F9F9F9; /* Hide <thead>. */
}
.chart tfoot th{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
vertical-align: top;
border-top: 2px solid #000; /* Create X-axis. */
background-color: #FFF;
}
.chart tfoot th:first-child{
border-left: 2px solid #FFF; /* Hide Y-axis below X-axis. */
}
/* How does this work?? */
/* Need to shift down a few pixels... */
.chart tbody{
/* a bit of eye candy but magic numberish */
background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px); /* orig */
background-size: 98% 20px;/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/
/* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */
}
.chart td{
vertical-align: bottom; /* Ensure <span>'s (i.e. Bars) start from X-axis. */
height: 100%; /* Ensure <td>'s are full-height in <tr>. */
/* Bar's value is set by applying "height: XX%" to given <span>. */
/* firefox bug */
padding: 0 10px; /* Add side-padding to <td> to create space between <span>'s (i.e. Bars). */
/* outline: 1px dashed #F00; /* Show outline of <td>'s. */
}
.chart tbody td{
height: 200px;
/* height: 45vh; /**/
}
.chart td span{
position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */
display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */
/* Why does't this fill up entire <td>? */
background: #99FFFF;
border-top: 1px solid #000;
border-left: 1px solid #000;
border-right: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
.chart td span b{
position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */
display: block; /* Legacy? */
bottom: 100%; /* Place bottom of chart-value at top of bar. */
left: 0; /* Stretch <span> to left-side of <td>. */
right: 0; /* Stretch <span. to right-side of <td>. */
text-align: center; /* Do I need this? */
}
@media screen and (max-width:601px){
table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */
overflow-wrap: break-word;
border-spacing: 0;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
}
table.mobile-optimised thead,
table.mobile-optimised tfoot{
display: none /* Hide Table Header+Footer for mobile. */
}
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block /* All HTML elements have a "display" value assigned by the User-Agent (UA).
* These are the default values assigned...
* tbody ==> (display: table-row-group)
* tr ==> (display: table-row)
* td ==> (display: table-cell)
*
* Assigning (display: block) allows us to turn a table into a horizontal display.
*/
}
table.mobile-optimised tr{
padding: 10px 0 0 0; /* Nudge down Horizontal Bars. */
}
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block; /* Legacy? */
float: left; /* Legacy? */
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
.mobile-optimised td:before{
content: attr(data-th); /* Sets mobile-labels since <thead> and <tfoot> were set to display:none; */
display: block;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart td{
text-align: left; /* Do I need this? */
white-space: nowrap;
height: auto;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart span{
position: relative;
height: 25px!important; /* Please explain. */
padding: 0 5px 0 0;
line-height: 25px;
text-align: right;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.chart td span b{
position: static;
display: inline;
}
.chart tbody{
background: none;
}
}
/* small initial animation if required */
.chart span{
opacity: 1;
animation: barchart 2s ease reverse;
}
@keyframes barchart{
to{
height: 0%;
opacity: 0;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<table class="chart mobile-optimised">
<caption>
Responsive Bar-Chart
<small>(Desktop=Vertical, Mobile=Horizontal)</small>
</caption>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<!-- inline styles used so values can be entered more easily from the backend (php etc). e.g. width and height match the percentage data value. -->
<!-- Note the use of the data-th attributes which are used to display headings for the mobile version. Therefore the Normal heading text must be duplicated in the data-th values as shown below. -->
<tr>
<!-- Classes below serve as styling "hooks"... -->
<td style="width:70%" data-th="January" class="jan"><span style="height:70%"><b>70%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:10%" data-th="February" class="feb"><span style="height:10%"><b>10%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="March" class="mar"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:40%" data-th="April" class="apr"><span style="height:40%"><b>40%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:100%" data-th="May" class="may"><span style="height:100%"><b>100%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:15%" data-th="June" class="jun"><span style="height:15%"><b>15%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:60%" data-th="July" class="jul"><span style="height:60%"><b>60%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:55%" data-th="August" class="aug"><span style="height:55%"><b>55%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:35%" data-th="September" class="sep"><span style="height:35%"><b>35%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:90%" data-th="October" class="oct"><span style="height:90%"><b>90%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="November" class="nov"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:50%" data-th="December" class="dec"><span style="height:50%"><b>50%</b></span></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
<tfoot>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</tfoot>
</table>
</body>
</html>
Q8.) Does this sound correct?
.chart{
table-layout: fixed;
/* MDN:
* Table and column widths are set by the widths of table and col elements
* or by the width of the first row of cells.
* Cells in subsequent rows do not affect column widths. */
/* POB:
* By using "table-layout: fixed", unless widths were applied
* on the first row (e.g. <th>), then columns will be the same width.,
* This means that the widths on <td>'s are ignored.
* So for Desktop, the <td> widths are ignored.
* However for Mobile, the <td> widths are used since <thead> is "none".
*/
Q9.) I removed the table height, and focused on the
<td> height. Is that okay?
Q10.) I spent an enormous amount of time reading up on
linear-gradient but I’m still not entirely sure how the code below works…
.chart tbody{
background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px);
What exactly does this mean…
linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 2px, transparent 1px);
If I had to guess, I’d say, “A nearly transparent black color starts the gradient at the bottom (?) and goes upward (?) for a length of 2px, and then I don’t know…”
background-size: 98% 20px;
/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/
/* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */
}
I guess I have to understand the prior line to understand this one.
Not a lot of code, but a very important part of your solution, so some help understanding would be appreciated.
Q11.) I like to put my styles in the order the HTML occurs. So I moved your styles around alot, like moving
.chart tbody up farther in the styles.
I assume this is okay as long as there wasn’t a priority order that i was unaware of…
Q12.) Can I move this…
.chart tbody td{
height: 200px;
/* height: 45vh; /**/
}
under…
.chart td{
vertical-align: bottom; /* Ensure <span>'s (i.e. Bars) start from X-axis. */
height: 100%; /* Ensure <td>'s are full-height in <tr>. */
/* Bar's value is set by applying "height: XX%" to given <span>. */
/* firefox bug */
padding: 0 10px; /* Add side-padding to <td> to create space between <span>'s (i.e. Bars). */
/* outline: 1px dashed #F00; /* Show outline of <td>'s. */
}
Q13.) My understanding is that
display: block; expands an element to the size of the parent element and in essence creates a “carriage-return” - think
<p>.
So in this code, wouldn’t that make every
<span> full height (i.e. 100%)?
.chart td span{
position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */
display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */
/* Why does't this fill up entire <td>? */
Media queries…
Q14.) As far as “specificity” goes, is it necessary to put “table” in front of things like
tabe.mobile-optimized?
Just asking since there are inconsistencies with things like table.mobile-optimized versus .mobile-optimized and .chart.
Also .chart tbody td versus .chart td
It seems like a lot of the code from here on out is legacy stuff, so I’ll try to pick the most important stuff, and just accept the rest…
Q15.) I didn’t see where this does anything… (Removing it didn’t break anything.)
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block;
But it seems that at least the
display: block; is needed to turn a traditional
<table> <td> into an element that behaves more like a
<div>??
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block; /* Legacy? */
float: left; /* Legacy? */
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
Sorry, again, for all of the questions, but there is a lot to learn in this short block of code you shared with me!
Thanks again!
Mostly correct… except: (…and again this is nothing to do with bar charts and is a question on the behaviour of tables):
The table-layout:fixed algorithm is a ‘one pass’ algorithm. The browser encounters things as it gos so the first row determines what the rest of the table will look like. That’s why you would need any widths to be applied to the first row cells in order for them to be actioned. Without widths the cells are just divided evenly.
Also in the table-layout:fixed algorithm any widths you set on the first row of cells will be honoured exactly as long as they are not over or under constrained (i.e. they must all add up to the table width or one or more of the cells will be changed to fill the available space. All cells in a table must match the table-width if set).
In the table-layout:auto mode the browser takes a ‘2 pass’ algorithm. That means the browser goes through the whole table first and works out what content you have in each cell which is why it is able to expand all columns to the width of the largest content. It could not do this in a one pass method such as the fixed algorithm uses. Also in this auto mode any widths you set are just a rough guide and should content exceed your widths the table will ignore the width that you have set. In the auto mode data is the most important consideration. The 2 pass auto mode is slower to parse than the fixed mode but that is not an issue these days. In the auto mode the width of the table is not determined by the first row and widths on any cell ‘may’ have an effect on the structure if content allows this.
Yes as long as you don’t add more rows with more tds and forget why it is that tall.
Neither am I. I never remember the things I can look up easily (I believe that’s a rough quote from Albert Einstein).
linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px);
The default gradient angle is from top to bottom unless otherwise specified so the code says draw a full width horizontal black line (that has 0.1 opacity applied) and draw it from the top to the bottom for a distance of 1px. Then once you have done that draw a completely transparent line from 1px all the way to the bottom of the elements background. Effectively just draw a 1px horizontal line that you can see. The rest of the background will be transparent.
Obviously this results in one faint black line over the whole background. In order to get a graph effect the background-size is set.
background-size: 98% 20px;
That tells the browser that the size of our background is 98% wide (it should be 100% but Firefox has a little bug) and then it says the background is 20px tall. That results in our linear gradient (which is basically treated like a background image) to be repeated vertically every 20px so that we get a series of lines that are 20px apart. In my first demo I set them to 45px apart because the table cell was 450px tall giving 10 graph lines.
As I said that is just eye candy and will possible be 1px out at various heights but that is no matter to me as its just something to draw the eye along. The bars already have the exact percentage displayed on them. In my tests though I saw no discrepancy (visible to my eye) even on fluid heights.
You can move the styles wherever suits you best.
The styles were originally organised but sometimes I move things around where for example you may want separate elements that need to work together (like 3 separate heights that need to add up to 100%). If you group the rules together you are more likely not to change one of them instead of all three when you later tweak them.
Yes, but note that the tbody rule was originally used in the first demo that only had one tbody. However you said you didn’t want a thead so I added an empty row instead which added at the start of the table. The browser creates another tbody automatically around this isolated table row which is why I later changed the tbody rule to use a class instead. As I keep saying there is not a one size fits all approach and if you change things then other things may need to change also.
The code can always be optimised at the end to suit a particular purpose.
No it makes the span display:block but says nothing about its height.
Block elements (mostly) expand only to fill the available width. The height of the span would depend on any height rules applied to it or forced upon it by an ancestor. Flex items (direct children of a flex box) for example will over-ride the characteristics of an elements display. Therefore you can’t say explicitly how the span will behave until you know what rules are applied to its ancestors.
That is part of a general mobile routine as I mentioned and in order to give it more specificity (just in case) and also to make it easier to identify which element it is applied to I added the table in front. However it is not necessary and can of course the code can be optimised but when creating a general routine you want to make it quite secure without going overboard and adding important to everything.
Once you have a working page then of course optimise the code and styles to their simplest form but don’t compromise readability just for the sake of it. Generally though I avoid using div.class or span.class unless its a specificity issue. Keep things simpler and avoid chains of descendant selectors wherever possible.
That was to avoid targeting a td that may have been in the thead or tfoot. Although th elements are generally used in the thead that is not often true for a tfoot. As I mentioned above it would have been better if I had originally used a class instead of the html selector.
Then you didn’t look close enough.
I already explained what type of display those elements have and if you leave them as their original definitions then the css properties you can apply them will be limited to those valid for that type of display. For example the tr element cannot have height or padding applied so you will lose the padding on the tr that is set on the mobile version.
Although the greater risk is that when you have an html element in isolation the browser will look at it and say ‘hey this element is a tr width a display of table-row’ but its parent is not a table. “Hang on a minute”, “let me construct an anonymous table element for you just so I can work out how to manage this algorithm”. So even though you have set the table to display:block the inner elements are still their original rules and the browser will try to make sense of this.
It’s exactly the same (but in reverse) when you make a div
display:table-cell. The browser looks at it and knows that a cell must have a display:table parent and if it can’t find one it then builds one for you (these are called anonymous boxes because you can’t see them). A browser always needs a proper structure to work with and has a number of these methods at hand in order to make sense of your html.
@PaulOB ,
You are incredible!
Well, that is what I was reading last night, but the transparent threw me off…
You use
rgba( ) a lot and that isn’t as familiar to me either.
The line looks gray to me - couldn’t you just do a
#AAA as well?
Is there another - maybe a little more straight-forward - way to do this as well? (Just asking, since it seems like there should be an easier way to draw a grid.)
I think having “grid lines” is important for readability, so it’s more than cosmetic to many.
A-ha! Thanks for correcting me!
Okay, thanks.
A few more questions to wrap things up…
Q16.) In mobile, is there an easy way to make the numbers appear to the right of the horizontal bars - similar to how you placed the numbers on top of the vertical bars in the desktop view?
I tried adapting your use of
position:relative and
position: absolute but couldn’t get things to work.
This last question is NOT a criticism of your awesome bar-chart, but just my attempt to keep pushing the envelope as they say…
Q17.) With the code base you provided, how hard would it be to add a scale on the Y-axis of the desktop view?
In the example we have been working with, the percentages are a little easier to follow, but in most bar-charts you’d need an X-axis and a Y-axis (in desktop and mobile) to be able to understand WHAT you are looking at.
Yes, the chart title helps somewhat, but there will be times when the chart title does not help you understand the units on the bars (e.g. units, $$$, counts, people, etc).
(My next project is to create a purely horizontal bar-chart (for desktop and mobile), and I think it will be easier to have both an X-axis (with labels) and a Y-axis (with labels), but we shall see what I can figure out!
Thanks as always!
Yes you can use what you like but hex won’t be transparent. I like the transparent effect as it shows the background underneath which could be useful if there was an image underneath.
What could be more efficient that two lines of code to achieve such a clever effect.
You could indeed add ten divs over the top and absolutely position a line at the required points but imagine the work that would take!
To me it’s just eye candy but my grid works well and is easy to implement. Nothing you do can alter the fact that percentages get rounded up or down but as I said I see no issues in my fluid height example at all.
Off the top of my head I can think of a couple of ways it could be achieved.
You could just transform the span by translating on the x axis by a suitable amount (100%) should do assuming the TD has no right padding. Or you could reinstate the absolute positioning effect for the b element and place it 100% from the left instead of bottom.
Both methods would mean that you would need to shorten the width of the table to allow room for the numbers to appear at the side of the horizontal bars.
Have a play around and see what works best. While playing around you may come across other methods that may suit better.
I’ve made a few changes and tested out a few different methods to arrange the numbers to the right on smaller screen. The best method seems to be the absolute positioning again but as I mentioned room needed to be made at the right side to account for the number overflowing the width at 100%. I used padding on one of the spare wrappers to make room to avoid messing up percentages on inner elements.
I also played around with the colours and backgrounds and made the graph go vertical on the smaller screen (although I haven’t bothered with stress testing this).
Again there are probably redundant rules (especially for older browsers) and possibly duplicates where I have moved code around and if I could be bothered I would go through and tidy up but as this is proof of concept only I don’t see the need to optimise yet. That will be your job.
I’m not going to explain any of these new changes as they build on existing concepts which have all been covered in this thread or are indeed just basic css. The best results come from practice and testing and trying things out and then checking on the specs to make sure that what you see is what you get. Sometimes it takes a bit of lateral thinking to achieve what you want but I can’t teach that as that is indeed all part of the learning process.
…and just for fun with no explanation lets have a 3d box.
That’s just for fun and not to be an accurate 3d representation as I simply skewed the sides to fit.
@PaulOB ,
There is a bit of a time-difference/time-delay here.
Last night, on my own, I started playing around with a new, horizontal-only, bar chart and got it pretty far along, including using absolute positioning to put the number values to the right of the bars.
After supper, I will compare what you presented with my code.
Hopefully my solution on this new bar chart can be applied to the first one, and hopefully we came to similar solutions.
Looks good!
Nice effect!
Okay.
Maybe, but it just feels a little hokey since it uses concepts of “background-image” and “gradients” and the “background”.
You’d think there i a command that says, "Draw a repeating horizontal (or vertical) line that is // and repeat it ever ____ pixels.
(Was sure that i saw such a CSS function somewhere in the past…)
Agreed. Plus if things expanded you’d have to manually change things.
@PaulOB ,
It looks like we took a similar approach and arrived at the same results on this.
Thanks for the screenshots for reference - things are looking really good thanks to you!
It seems like there is only one major thing missing…
I wanted to circle back on the last question I asked which was…
In the real-world, most bar-charts you will see have labels and scales on both the X-axis and the Y-axis. (A bar chart is, after all, a two-dimensional chart!)
In the example above, we have the categories for the X-axis (on desktop) and the Y-axis (on mobile), but there really should be a scale with labels on the opposing axes, respectively.
The reader is looking at a bar chart reporting months of the year, and each bar represents a percentage, but a percentage of what??
(And you can’t always count on the chart title to clue you in on what the non-category scale is reporting.)
Maybe this last ask is too complicated for using HTML tables and CSS, but i figured that I would ask, because otherwise I think your responsive bar-chart looks awesome!!
Ideally, the (desktop) Y-axis scale/labels could come from the HTML table, so that when I program this in PHP, I can keep things dynamic.
More real-life scenarios might include…
Sales by Month
Votes on Favorite Vegetables
Customers Served (in a Restaurant) by Hour
and so on…
The axis label is obviously important, but having a labeled scale also helps the chart not get too cluttered if you have more categories, and some the values (e.g. $20,000,000) are really large.
But in a worst-case scenario, at least adding a label on the scale would better clue in the reader as to what we are reporting.
Curious to see if you have any suggestions.
Thanks as always!
As I said at the start the need is to keep things simple and if you want all bells and whistles then there are libraries and plugins that will do that for you.
You can add extra table cells/rows at the side and the bottom and set some extra legends to aid legibility but then you could also add a separate key underneath the graph to define any areas than may need explanation (like most graphs you see). I see a graph as a quick visualisation of the data but for detailed analysis you probably want the table data itself in more complicated scenarios.
I’ve added a rotated legend to the side with numbers down the edge and an extra legend underneath the months. This is just proof of concept and you would need to ensure data will fit in the spaces allocated or cater for them by other means. The rotated legend should not wrap as it will spoil things and indeed be too hard to manage as the rotation takes it out of the flow.
Barring minor tweaks I think this is as good as it gets without resorting to multiple graphics and svg or library plugins.
@PaulOB ,
Hi there. Sorry for the delay. Have spent the last two days looking at your latest code.
After tweaking things to my liking, I would say that this responsive bar chart is about 95% done…
The only nagging problem I have with my latest code is that the spacing of the Y-axis marker numbers is dodgy.
Maybe some context will help my concern…
My end goal is to create a PHP function - using this HTML/CSS code - where I can grab data from my database, feed it to the PHP function, and have it generate a really cool - and responsive - bar chart.
In order to make it worth the effort, my bar chart needs to be 100% responsive to dynamic data.
For one bar chart, the Y-axis might be a “count” going from 1 to 10 (e.g. “Bicycles Owned”) with increments of “1”.
For another bar chart, the Y-axis might be “total” going from $1 to $125 (e.g. “Weekly Meal Costs”), with increments of $25.
And for another bar chart, the Y-axis might be “total” going from $1 to $1,800 (e.g. “Monthly Sales”) with increments of $100.
The point being, is that I really need a way to “synch up”/“anchor” the Y-axis numbers with the gridlines, because if the numbers “drift” from the gridlines, then the Y-axis numbers are useless.
(I’m thinking that if I can create different CSS styles for splitting the chart up into either 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 increments, then that would cover all future scenarios. Since I can use a percentage on the gridlines, I’m okay there, but it is aligning the numbers up to different scenarios that has me worried, if that makes sense?!)
Below is my latest code - which incorporates your really neat Y-axis labels/number-scale - but is cleaned up some and which has the final look that I am after…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<title>sp_bar-chart_v07.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
/**************************************************************************/
/* GENERIC */
/**************************************************************************/
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
color: #000;
}
.chart .jan span{
background: green;
}
.chart .feb span{
background: orange;
}
.chart .mar span{
background: teal;
}
.chart .apr span{
background: cyan;
}
.chart .may span{
background: lightblue;
}
.chart .jun span{
background: red;
}
.chart .jul span{
background: magenta;
}
.chart .aug span{
background: yellow;
}
.chart .sep span{
background: skyblue;
}
.chart .oct span{
background: gray;
}
.chart .nov span{
background: aquamarine;
}
.chart .dec span{
background: white;
}
/**************************************************************************/
/* DESKTOP (Horizontal) */
/**************************************************************************/
/* TABLE */
.chart{
table-layout: fixed;
width: 90%;
max-width: 1240px;
height: 60vh;
border-collapse: collapse;
margin: auto;
}
/* CAPTION */
caption{
padding: 20px 0 10px 0;
font-size: 1rem;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
line-height: 1.4;
}
caption > small{
display: block;
font-size: 0.8rem;
font-weight: normal;
}
/* THEAD */
.chart thead th{
border-right: 2px solid #000;
}
.chart thead td{
height: 20px;
background: #F9F9F9;
}
/* TFOOT */
.chart tfoot th{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
vertical-align: top;
font-size: 0.9rem;
font-weight: normal;
background-color: #FFF;
}
.chart tfoot td.x-axis{
padding: 0.4rem 0 0 0;
font-size: 0.9rem;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
}
/* TBODY */
.chart tbody{
background: #F9F9F9;
background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px);
background-size: 98% 10%;
}
/* TD */
.chart tbody td{
vertical-align: bottom;
height: 100%;
padding: 0 10px;
border-bottom: 2px solid #000;
}
/* BARS */
.chart tbody td span{
position: relative;
display: block;
background: #99FFFF;
border-top: 1px solid #000;
border-right: 1px solid #000;
border-bottom: none;
border-left: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
/* BAR-VALUES */
.chart tbody td span b{
position: absolute;
display: block;
bottom: 100%;
left: 0;
right: 0;
text-align: center;
font-weight: normal;
}
/* Y-AXIS LABEL + MARKERS */
.chart tbody th.y-axis{
position: relative;
border-right: 2px solid #000;
background: #FFF;
}
/* Transform Y-axis Label */
.rotate {
position: relative;
-ms-writing-mode: tb-lr;
z-index: 3;
margin: 1rem 1rem 0 0;
font-size: 1rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
@supports (writing-mode: vertical-lr) {
.rotate {
display: inline-block;
writing-mode: vertical-lr;
white-space: nowrap;
transform: rotate(180deg) translateX(20px);
line-height: 0;
}
}
.rotate > small{
font-size: 0.8rem;
font-weight: normal;
}
/* Y-axis Markers */
ol.segments{
position: absolute;
top: -27px; /* LOOK */
bottom: 0;
right: 3px;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
list-style: none;
font-size: 0.9rem;
font-weight: normal;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
transform: translateY(6%); /* LOOK */
}
ol.segments li{
flex: 1 0 0;
}
/**************************************************************************/
/* MOBILE (Vertical) */
/**************************************************************************/
@media screen and (max-width:601px){
/* TABLE */
.mobile-optimised{
display: block;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
overflow-wrap: break-word;
border-spacing: 0;
}
/* CAPTION */
.mobile-optimised caption{
display: block;
padding: 1rem 0;
}
/* THEAD + TFOOT */
.mobile-optimised thead,
.mobile-optimised tfoot{
display: none
}
/* TBODY */
.mobile-optimised tbody,
.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block
}
.mobile-optimised tbody:after,
.mobile-optimised tr:after{
content: "";
display: block;
clear: both;
height: 0;
}
.mobile-optimised tbody{
margin: 0 4rem 2rem 2rem;
border-left: none;
background: #F9F9F9;
}
/* TR */
.mobile-optimised tbody tr{
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #DDD 1px, transparent 1px);
background-size: 10% 100%;
border-right: 1px solid #DDD;
}
/* TD */
.mobile-optimised tbody td:before{
content: attr(data-th);
display: block;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0 0 0 5px;
}
.mobile-optimised tbody td{
display: block;
float: left;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
clear: both;
margin: 0;
padding: 1rem 0 0 0;
white-space: nowrap;
border-bottom: none;
border-left: 2px solid #000;
background: transparent;
}
.mobile-optimised tbody td:nth-child(2){
padding: 1.5rem 0 0 0;
}
.mobile-optimised tbody td:last-child{
padding: 1rem 0 1.5rem 0;
}
/* BARS */
.mobile-optimised tbody td span{
position: relative;
height: 25px!important;
line-height: 25px;
border-top: 1px solid #000;
border-right: 1px solid #000;
border-bottom: 1px solid #000;
border-left: none;
box-shadow: 0px 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
/* BAR-VALUES */
.mobile-optimised tbody td span b{
position: absolute;
left: 100%;
top: 0;
right: auto;
bottom: 0;
padding: 0 0 0 5px;
}
/* Y-AXIS LABEL + MARKERS */
.mobile-optimised tbody th.y-axis{
display: block;
width: calc(100% + 2px); /* hide right border */
padding-bottom: 1.4rem;
border-right: none;
border-bottom: 2px solid #000;
border-left: none;
background-color: #FFF;
}
/* Y-axis Label */
.mobile-optimised tbody .rotate{
display: block;
-ms-writing-mode: initial;
writing-mode: initial;
white-space: nowrap;
transform: none;
margin: 0;
line-height: normal;
font-size: 0.9rem;
}
/* Y-axis Markers */
.mobile-optimised tbody ol.segments{
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
left: -37px; /* LOOK */
font-size: 0.9rem;
flex-direction: row-reverse;
transform: translateX(1rem); /* LOOK */
}
.mobile-optimised tbody ol.segments li{
flex: 1 0 0;
text-align: right;
}
}/* End of MOBILE Styles. */
/* ANIMATION */
.chart span{
opacity: 1;
animation: barchart 2s ease reverse;
}
@keyframes barchart{
to{
height: 0%;
opacity: 0;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<table class="chart mobile-optimised">
<caption>
Total Monthly Widget Sales
<small>(1/1 - 12/31/2020)</small>
</caption>
<!-- Used to establish equal column-widths. -->
<thead>
<tr>
<th></th>
<td colspan="12"></td>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<!-- inline styles used so values can be entered more easily from the backend (php etc). e.g. width and height match the percentage data value. -->
<!-- Note the use of the data-th attributes which are used to display headings for the mobile version. Therefore the Normal heading text must be duplicated in the data-th values as shown below. -->
<tr>
<th class="y-axis">
<div class="rotate">Revenue <small>(US Dollars)</small></div>
<ol class="segments">
<li>$100k</li>
<li></li>
<li>$80k</li>
<li></li>
<li>$60k</li>
<li></li>
<li>$40k</li>
<li></li>
<li>$20k</li>
<li></li>
<li>$0k</li>
</ol>
</th>
<!-- Classes below serve as styling "hooks"... -->
<td style="width:70%" data-th="January" class="jan"><span style="height:70%"><b>$70k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:10%" data-th="February" class="feb"><span style="height:10%"><b>$10k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="March" class="mar"><span style="height:20%"><b>$20k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:40%" data-th="April" class="apr"><span style="height:40%"><b>$40k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:100%" data-th="May" class="may"><span style="height:100%"><b>$100k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:15%" data-th="June" class="jun"><span style="height:15%"><b>$15k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:60%" data-th="July" class="jul"><span style="height:60%"><b>$60k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:55%" data-th="August" class="aug"><span style="height:55%"><b>$55k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:35%" data-th="September" class="sep"><span style="height:35%"><b>$35k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:90%" data-th="October" class="oct"><span style="height:90%"><b>$90k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="November" class="nov"><span style="height:20%"><b>$20k</b></span></td>
<td style="width:50%" data-th="December" class="dec"><span style="height:50%"><b>$50k</b></span></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
<tfoot>
<tr>
<th class="empty"></th>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="emptyfoot"></td>
<td class="x-axis" colspan="12">Month</td>
</tr>
</tfoot>
</table>
</body>
</html>
(I added “LOOK” comments in my code to draw your attention to where I need help.)
What I have now looks pretty good, but if you change device size, OR we change the number of gridlines, i think my code will fall apart pretty quick…
This is frustrating, because I feel like this is so close to being a near-perfect solution, and am hoping that you being a CSS guru, that you can offer some help figuring out how to make this work in any, and all, situations?!
P.S. I like how you changed to using percentages (versus pixels) for the gradient as below…
background-size: 10% 100%;
Using percentages all but guarantees that the gridlines will adapt to however many increments I need, as well as to any device.
If I could apply a similar technique to the Y-axis numbers then they would always synch up/anchor to the gridlines and I would be golden!!
Hope all of this makes sense?
Thanks!
Yes you can use 10% as percentage for the horizontal lines and still get the same results as the vh unit I used. I used vh units because the element itself had a vh unit height and it just made sense to divide by vh. However the 10% would mean you don’t need to change it if you changed the vh height of the graph so would be a better option.
In your example you made a few little mistakes.
Firstly you divided the 10 graph lines with eleven elements (you added an extra zero value and 5 empty spaces). That means you can never divide that space evenly to match the 10 graph lines. You must have the same number of elements (or double or half) to have an even space to work width.
You then compounded the issue by increasing the top position of the element by 27px (a magic number) thus making any equal division of that space impossible. Remember the flexbox items occupy the whole space from top to bottom evenly. If you increase the space or add items then you break the calculation.
Lastly you then translated the item by 6% which is another magic number and not really related to anything. In my example I used half the font-size which moved the text half the font upwards so it crossed the line. The text was always going to be just under the top line so all that was needed was to move the text up by its own half height.
Therefore I suggest that if you wan an extra zero row you absolutely position that zero at the bottom and remove it from the flexbox flow. That means the other 5 flexbox items will automatically distribute themselves easily over the whole column height exactly.
In order to move the text a little bit upwards so it crosses the graph line I suggest adding an extra inner element (a ‘b’ element in this new example) and then move that b element upwards by half its height. That will make the element straddle the graph line (you can remove the bold styling in the css if you want).
These changes will not therefore be magic numbers as such and will work for any number of items that you require. If you have 20 graph lines then you need to have 20 numbers on the axis (or an exactly divisible number) which is why zero cannot be part of this flow.
I copied your pen exactly and added those changes above and I see no drift on the numbers.
You made similar mistakes on the small screen. Don’t alter the top, bottom, left or right positions otherwise you no longer have a 100% height/width to work with.
Remember percentages mean different things in different contexts. In transforms they relate to the element itself but in heights or widths they refer to the containing block. You have to be sure that what you move is the element itself in relation to itself and not in relation to its containing block.
If you are consistent then the numbers will line up. You must have a full 100% height or width with the absolute axis so that the flexbox will automatically distribute the correct number of items. Then the only issue is just to move the text so it crosses the boundary. The text by default will sit inside the boundary so by moving the text by half its width or height you will always get a correct intersection (barring rounding errors etc).
Whatever you do it must make logical sense and not just because it fits this case only.
In the end you could also set up custom css variables at the start of the code to set the number of gridlines depending on how many you want. That means you’d only need to change the code in one place when you set up a different number of items.
Roughly like this:
I recommend this it is a very cool chart
And the external resources for JS is this
https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.2.min.js
Hi there Codeman,
I think that you must have overlooked this…
…in the original post to this thread.
Don’t feel too guilty though, I am often guilty of similar oversights when
replying to threads.
coothead