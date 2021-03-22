Creating bar charts

@PaulOB ,
Spent all day re-reading your code one hundred times - as well as playing with values to see what happened.
Let me try and bring everything together…
Here is my code with lots of comments…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<title>sp_bar-chart_pob_v03.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html{
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
caption{
padding: 20px 0 10px 0;
line-height: 1.1;
font-size: 150%;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
}
caption > small{
display: block;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 0.9rem;
}
.chart{
table-layout: fixed; /* MDN:
* Table and column widths are set by the widths of table and col elements
* or by the width of the first row of cells.
* Cells in subsequent rows do not affect column widths. */
/* POB:
* By using "table-layout: fixed", unless widths were applied
* on the first row (e.g. <th>), then columns will be the same width.,
* This means that the widths on <td>'s are ignored.
* So for Desktop, the <td> widths are ignored.
* And for Mobile, the <td> widths are used.
*/
width: 90%;
max-width: 1240px;
/* NOTE: Unlike using % for height, vh does not need an unbroken chain
* of fixed heights back to :root in order to work. */
/* height: 100vh; /**/
/* height: 72vh; /* Needed to fit in FireFox */
/* height: 88vh; /* Needed to fit in Chrome */
/* height: 250px; /**/
border-collapse: collapse;
margin: auto;
border-left: 2px solid #000; /* Create Y-axis. */
background: #F9F9F9;
}
.chart thead th{
height: 20px;
padding: 0;
/* <thead> is needed to set column-widths, but looks redundant. */
color: #F9F9F9; /* Hide <thead>. */
}
.chart tfoot th{
padding: 5px 0 0 0;
vertical-align: top;
border-top: 2px solid #000; /* Create X-axis. */
background-color: #FFF;
}
.chart tfoot th:first-child{
border-left: 2px solid #FFF; /* Hide Y-axis below X-axis. */
}
/* How does this work?? */
/* Need to shift down a few pixels... */
.chart tbody{
/* a bit of eye candy but magic numberish */
background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px); /* orig */
background-size: 98% 20px;/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/
/* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */
}
.chart td{
vertical-align: bottom; /* Ensure <span>'s (i.e. Bars) start from X-axis. */
height: 100%; /* Ensure <td>'s are full-height in <tr>. */
/* Bar's value is set by applying "height: XX%" to given <span>. */
/* firefox bug */
padding: 0 10px; /* Add side-padding to <td> to create space between <span>'s (i.e. Bars). */
/* outline: 1px dashed #F00; /* Show outline of <td>'s. */
}
.chart tbody td{
height: 200px;
/* height: 45vh; /**/
}
.chart td span{
position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */
display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */
/* Why does't this fill up entire <td>? */
background: #99FFFF;
border-top: 1px solid #000;
border-left: 1px solid #000;
border-right: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
.chart td span b{
position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */
display: block; /* Legacy? */
bottom: 100%; /* Place bottom of chart-value at top of bar. */
left: 0; /* Stretch <span> to left-side of <td>. */
right: 0; /* Stretch <span. to right-side of <td>. */
text-align: center; /* Do I need this? */
}
@media screen and (max-width:601px){
table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */
overflow-wrap: break-word;
border-spacing: 0;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
}
table.mobile-optimised thead,
table.mobile-optimised tfoot{
display: none /* Hide Table Header+Footer for mobile. */
}
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block /* All HTML elements have a "display" value assigned by the User-Agent (UA).
* These are the default values assigned...
* tbody ==> (display: table-row-group)
* tr ==> (display: table-row)
* td ==> (display: table-cell)
*
* Assigning (display: block) allows us to turn a table into a horizontal display.
*/
}
table.mobile-optimised tr{
padding: 10px 0 0 0; /* Nudge down Horizontal Bars. */
}
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block; /* Legacy? */
float: left; /* Legacy? */
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
.mobile-optimised td:before{
content: attr(data-th); /* Sets mobile-labels since <thead> and <tfoot> were set to display:none; */
display: block;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart td{
text-align: left; /* Do I need this? */
white-space: nowrap;
height: auto;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart span{
position: relative;
height: 25px!important; /* Please explain. */
padding: 0 5px 0 0;
line-height: 25px;
text-align: right;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.chart td span b{
position: static;
display: inline;
}
.chart tbody{
background: none;
}
}
/* small initial animation if required */
.chart span{
opacity: 1;
animation: barchart 2s ease reverse;
}
@keyframes barchart{
to{
height: 0%;
opacity: 0;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<table class="chart mobile-optimised">
<caption>
Responsive Bar-Chart
<small>(Desktop=Vertical, Mobile=Horizontal)</small>
</caption>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<!-- inline styles used so values can be entered more easily from the backend (php etc). e.g. width and height match the percentage data value. -->
<!-- Note the use of the data-th attributes which are used to display headings for the mobile version. Therefore the Normal heading text must be duplicated in the data-th values as shown below. -->
<tr>
<!-- Classes below serve as styling "hooks"... -->
<td style="width:70%" data-th="January" class="jan"><span style="height:70%"><b>70%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:10%" data-th="February" class="feb"><span style="height:10%"><b>10%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="March" class="mar"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:40%" data-th="April" class="apr"><span style="height:40%"><b>40%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:100%" data-th="May" class="may"><span style="height:100%"><b>100%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:15%" data-th="June" class="jun"><span style="height:15%"><b>15%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:60%" data-th="July" class="jul"><span style="height:60%"><b>60%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:55%" data-th="August" class="aug"><span style="height:55%"><b>55%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:35%" data-th="September" class="sep"><span style="height:35%"><b>35%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:90%" data-th="October" class="oct"><span style="height:90%"><b>90%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="November" class="nov"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:50%" data-th="December" class="dec"><span style="height:50%"><b>50%</b></span></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
<tfoot>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</tfoot>
</table>
</body>
</html>
Q8.) Does this sound correct?
.chart{
table-layout: fixed;
/* MDN:
* Table and column widths are set by the widths of table and col elements
* or by the width of the first row of cells.
* Cells in subsequent rows do not affect column widths. */
/* POB:
* By using "table-layout: fixed", unless widths were applied
* on the first row (e.g. <th>), then columns will be the same width.,
* This means that the widths on <td>'s are ignored.
* So for Desktop, the <td> widths are ignored.
* However for Mobile, the <td> widths are used since <thead> is "none".
*/
Q9.) I removed the table height, and focused on the
<td> height. Is that okay?
Q10.) I spent an enormous amount of time reading up on
linear-gradient but I’m still not entirely sure how the code below works…
.chart tbody{
background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px);
What exactly does this mean…
linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 2px, transparent 1px);
If I had to guess, I’d say, “A nearly transparent black color starts the gradient at the bottom (?) and goes upward (?) for a length of 2px, and then I don’t know…”
background-size: 98% 20px;
/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/
/* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */
}
I guess I have to understand the prior line to understand this one.
Not a lot of code, but a very important part of your solution, so some help understanding would be appreciated.
Q11.) I like to put my styles in the order the HTML occurs. So I moved your styles around alot, like moving
.chart tbody up farther in the styles.
I assume this is okay as long as there wasn’t a priority order that i was unaware of…
Q12.) Can I move this…
.chart tbody td{
height: 200px;
/* height: 45vh; /**/
}
under…
.chart td{
vertical-align: bottom; /* Ensure <span>'s (i.e. Bars) start from X-axis. */
height: 100%; /* Ensure <td>'s are full-height in <tr>. */
/* Bar's value is set by applying "height: XX%" to given <span>. */
/* firefox bug */
padding: 0 10px; /* Add side-padding to <td> to create space between <span>'s (i.e. Bars). */
/* outline: 1px dashed #F00; /* Show outline of <td>'s. */
}
Q13.) My understanding is that
display: block; expands an element to the size of the parent element and in essence creates a “carriage-return” - think
<p>.
So in this code, wouldn’t that make every
<span> full height (i.e. 100%)?
.chart td span{
position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */
display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */
/* Why does't this fill up entire <td>? */
Media queries…
Q14.) As far as “specificity” goes, is it necessary to put “table” in front of things like
tabe.mobile-optimized?
Just asking since there are inconsistencies with things like table.mobile-optimized versus .mobile-optimized and .chart.
Also .chart tbody td versus .chart td
It seems like a lot of the code from here on out is legacy stuff, so I’ll try to pick the most important stuff, and just accept the rest…
Q15.) I didn’t see where this does anything… (Removing it didn’t break anything.)
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block;
But it seems that at least the
display: block; is needed to turn a traditional
<table> <td> into an element that behaves more like a
<div>??
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block; /* Legacy? */
float: left; /* Legacy? */
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
Sorry, again, for all of the questions, but there is a lot to learn in this short block of code you shared with me!
Thanks again!