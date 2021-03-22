Creating bar charts

@PaulOB ,

Spent all day re-reading your code one hundred times - as well as playing with values to see what happened.

Let me try and bring everything together…

Here is my code with lots of comments…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* --> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1"> <title>sp_bar-chart_pob_v03.html</title> <!-- CSS STYLES --> <style media="screen"> * { margin: 0; padding: 0; } html{ box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } caption{ padding: 20px 0 10px 0; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 150%; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; } caption > small{ display: block; font-weight: normal; font-size: 0.9rem; } .chart{ table-layout: fixed; /* MDN: * Table and column widths are set by the widths of table and col elements * or by the width of the first row of cells. * Cells in subsequent rows do not affect column widths. */ /* POB: * By using "table-layout: fixed", unless widths were applied * on the first row (e.g. <th>), then columns will be the same width., * This means that the widths on <td>'s are ignored. * So for Desktop, the <td> widths are ignored. * And for Mobile, the <td> widths are used. */ width: 90%; max-width: 1240px; /* NOTE: Unlike using % for height, vh does not need an unbroken chain * of fixed heights back to :root in order to work. */ /* height: 100vh; /**/ /* height: 72vh; /* Needed to fit in FireFox */ /* height: 88vh; /* Needed to fit in Chrome */ /* height: 250px; /**/ border-collapse: collapse; margin: auto; border-left: 2px solid #000; /* Create Y-axis. */ background: #F9F9F9; } .chart thead th{ height: 20px; padding: 0; /* <thead> is needed to set column-widths, but looks redundant. */ color: #F9F9F9; /* Hide <thead>. */ } .chart tfoot th{ padding: 5px 0 0 0; vertical-align: top; border-top: 2px solid #000; /* Create X-axis. */ background-color: #FFF; } .chart tfoot th:first-child{ border-left: 2px solid #FFF; /* Hide Y-axis below X-axis. */ } /* How does this work?? */ /* Need to shift down a few pixels... */ .chart tbody{ /* a bit of eye candy but magic numberish */ background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px); /* orig */ background-size: 98% 20px;/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/ /* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */ } .chart td{ vertical-align: bottom; /* Ensure <span>'s (i.e. Bars) start from X-axis. */ height: 100%; /* Ensure <td>'s are full-height in <tr>. */ /* Bar's value is set by applying "height: XX%" to given <span>. */ /* firefox bug */ padding: 0 10px; /* Add side-padding to <td> to create space between <span>'s (i.e. Bars). */ /* outline: 1px dashed #F00; /* Show outline of <td>'s. */ } .chart tbody td{ height: 200px; /* height: 45vh; /**/ } .chart td span{ position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */ display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */ /* Why does't this fill up entire <td>? */ background: #99FFFF; border-top: 1px solid #000; border-left: 1px solid #000; border-right: 1px solid #000; box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); } .chart td span b{ position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */ display: block; /* Legacy? */ bottom: 100%; /* Place bottom of chart-value at top of bar. */ left: 0; /* Stretch <span> to left-side of <td>. */ right: 0; /* Stretch <span. to right-side of <td>. */ text-align: center; /* Do I need this? */ } @media screen and (max-width:601px){ table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */ overflow-wrap: break-word; border-spacing: 0; height: auto; width: 100%; } table.mobile-optimised thead, table.mobile-optimised tfoot{ display: none /* Hide Table Header+Footer for mobile. */ } table.mobile-optimised tbody, table.mobile-optimised tr{ display: block /* All HTML elements have a "display" value assigned by the User-Agent (UA). * These are the default values assigned... * tbody ==> (display: table-row-group) * tr ==> (display: table-row) * td ==> (display: table-cell) * * Assigning (display: block) allows us to turn a table into a horizontal display. */ } table.mobile-optimised tr{ padding: 10px 0 0 0; /* Nudge down Horizontal Bars. */ } table.mobile-optimised td{ display: block; /* Legacy? */ float: left; /* Legacy? */ /* ie9 and under hack */ width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */ /* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */ /* What happens to <span>?? */ clear: both; margin: 0 0 10px 0; } .mobile-optimised td:before{ content: attr(data-th); /* Sets mobile-labels since <thead> and <tfoot> were set to display:none; */ display: block; font-weight: bold; margin: 0; } table.mobile-optimised.chart td{ text-align: left; /* Do I need this? */ white-space: nowrap; height: auto; } table.mobile-optimised.chart span{ position: relative; height: 25px!important; /* Please explain. */ padding: 0 5px 0 0; line-height: 25px; text-align: right; white-space: nowrap; } .chart td span b{ position: static; display: inline; } .chart tbody{ background: none; } } /* small initial animation if required */ .chart span{ opacity: 1; animation: barchart 2s ease reverse; } @keyframes barchart{ to{ height: 0%; opacity: 0; } } </style> </head> <!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* --> <body> <table class="chart mobile-optimised"> <caption> Responsive Bar-Chart <small>(Desktop=Vertical, Mobile=Horizontal)</small> </caption> <thead> <tr> <th scope="col">Jan</th> <th scope="col">Feb</th> <th scope="col">Mar</th> <th scope="col">Apr</th> <th scope="col">May</th> <th scope="col">Jun</th> <th scope="col">Jul</th> <th scope="col">Aug</th> <th scope="col">Sep</th> <th scope="col">Oct</th> <th scope="col">Nov</th> <th scope="col">Dec</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <!-- inline styles used so values can be entered more easily from the backend (php etc). e.g. width and height match the percentage data value. --> <!-- Note the use of the data-th attributes which are used to display headings for the mobile version. Therefore the Normal heading text must be duplicated in the data-th values as shown below. --> <tr> <!-- Classes below serve as styling "hooks"... --> <td style="width:70%" data-th="January" class="jan"><span style="height:70%"><b>70%</b></span></td> <td style="width:10%" data-th="February" class="feb"><span style="height:10%"><b>10%</b></span></td> <td style="width:20%" data-th="March" class="mar"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td> <td style="width:40%" data-th="April" class="apr"><span style="height:40%"><b>40%</b></span></td> <td style="width:100%" data-th="May" class="may"><span style="height:100%"><b>100%</b></span></td> <td style="width:15%" data-th="June" class="jun"><span style="height:15%"><b>15%</b></span></td> <td style="width:60%" data-th="July" class="jul"><span style="height:60%"><b>60%</b></span></td> <td style="width:55%" data-th="August" class="aug"><span style="height:55%"><b>55%</b></span></td> <td style="width:35%" data-th="September" class="sep"><span style="height:35%"><b>35%</b></span></td> <td style="width:90%" data-th="October" class="oct"><span style="height:90%"><b>90%</b></span></td> <td style="width:20%" data-th="November" class="nov"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td> <td style="width:50%" data-th="December" class="dec"><span style="height:50%"><b>50%</b></span></td> </tr> </tbody> <tfoot> <tr> <th scope="col">Jan</th> <th scope="col">Feb</th> <th scope="col">Mar</th> <th scope="col">Apr</th> <th scope="col">May</th> <th scope="col">Jun</th> <th scope="col">Jul</th> <th scope="col">Aug</th> <th scope="col">Sep</th> <th scope="col">Oct</th> <th scope="col">Nov</th> <th scope="col">Dec</th> </tr> </tfoot> </table> </body> </html>

Q8.) Does this sound correct?

.chart{ table-layout: fixed; /* MDN: * Table and column widths are set by the widths of table and col elements * or by the width of the first row of cells. * Cells in subsequent rows do not affect column widths. */ /* POB: * By using "table-layout: fixed", unless widths were applied * on the first row (e.g. <th>), then columns will be the same width., * This means that the widths on <td>'s are ignored. * So for Desktop, the <td> widths are ignored. * However for Mobile, the <td> widths are used since <thead> is "none". */

Q9.) I removed the table height, and focused on the <td> height. Is that okay?

Q10.) I spent an enormous amount of time reading up on linear-gradient but I’m still not entirely sure how the code below works…

.chart tbody{ background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 1px, transparent 1px);

What exactly does this mean…

linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 2px, transparent 1px);

If I had to guess, I’d say, “A nearly transparent black color starts the gradient at the bottom (?) and goes upward (?) for a length of 2px, and then I don’t know…”

background-size: 98% 20px; /* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/ /* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */ }

I guess I have to understand the prior line to understand this one.

Not a lot of code, but a very important part of your solution, so some help understanding would be appreciated.

Q11.) I like to put my styles in the order the HTML occurs. So I moved your styles around alot, like moving .chart tbody up farther in the styles.

I assume this is okay as long as there wasn’t a priority order that i was unaware of…

Q12.) Can I move this…

.chart tbody td{ height: 200px; /* height: 45vh; /**/ }

under…

.chart td{ vertical-align: bottom; /* Ensure <span>'s (i.e. Bars) start from X-axis. */ height: 100%; /* Ensure <td>'s are full-height in <tr>. */ /* Bar's value is set by applying "height: XX%" to given <span>. */ /* firefox bug */ padding: 0 10px; /* Add side-padding to <td> to create space between <span>'s (i.e. Bars). */ /* outline: 1px dashed #F00; /* Show outline of <td>'s. */ }

Q13.) My understanding is that display: block; expands an element to the size of the parent element and in essence creates a “carriage-return” - think <p> .

So in this code, wouldn’t that make every <span> full height (i.e. 100%)?

.chart td span{ position: relative; /* Needed for absolute-positioning of Bar-value. */ display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */ /* Why does't this fill up entire <td>? */

Media queries…

Q14.) As far as “specificity” goes, is it necessary to put “table” in front of things like tabe.mobile-optimized ?

Just asking since there are inconsistencies with things like table.mobile-optimized versus .mobile-optimized and .chart.

Also .chart tbody td versus .chart td

It seems like a lot of the code from here on out is legacy stuff, so I’ll try to pick the most important stuff, and just accept the rest…

Q15.) I didn’t see where this does anything… (Removing it didn’t break anything.)

table.mobile-optimised tbody, table.mobile-optimised tr{ display: block;

But it seems that at least the display: block; is needed to turn a traditional <table> <td> into an element that behaves more like a <div> ??

table.mobile-optimised td{ display: block; /* Legacy? */ float: left; /* Legacy? */ /* ie9 and under hack */ width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */ /* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */ /* What happens to <span>?? */ clear: both; margin: 0 0 10px 0; }

Sorry, again, for all of the questions, but there is a lot to learn in this short block of code you shared with me!

Thanks again!