Creating bar charts

@PaulOB ,

Okay, I have spent all night working on your sample and trying to better understand it, plus tweaking it to get closer to the end results I want.

Here is what i have…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* --> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1"> <title>sp_bar-chart_pob_v02.html</title> <!-- CSS STYLES --> <style media="screen"> * { margin: 0; padding: 0; } html{ box-sizing: border-box; } *, *:before, *:after { box-sizing: inherit; } caption{ padding: 20px 0 10px 0; line-height: 1.1; font-size: 150%; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; } caption > small{ display: block; font-weight: normal; font-size: 0.9rem; } .chart{ table-layout: fixed; width: 100%; max-width: 1240px; /* height: 100vh; /**/ height: 72vh; /* Needed to fit in FireFox */ /* height: 88vh; /* Needed to fit in Chrome */ /* height: 500px; /**/ border-collapse: collapse; margin: auto; border-left: 2px solid #000; background: #F9F9F9; } .chart thead th, .chart tfoot th{ padding: 10px 5px 20px; } .chart thead th{ color: #F9F9F9; /* <thead> is needed to set column-widths. */ /* However this is redundant, so hide (visually). */ } .chart tfoot th{ border-top: 2px solid #000; /* Move X-axis ABOVE <tfoot>. */ background-color: #FFF; } .chart tfoot th:first-child{ border-left: 2px solid #FFF; /* Y-axis should start ABOVE <tfoot>. */ } /* How does this work?? */ /* Need to shift down a few pixels... */ .chart tbody{ /* a bit of eye candy but magic numberish */ background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 2px, transparent 1px); /* orig */ background-size: 98% 45px;/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/ /* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */ } .chart td{ vertical-align: bottom; text-align: center; height: 100%; /* Ensure <td> is full-height in <tr>. */ /* <span> (i.e. Bar) will be set to appropriate value using "height: xx%". */ /* firefox bug */ padding: 0 10px; } .chart tbody td{ /* height: 60vh; /**/ /* Do I need this? */ /* Can this go under the ".chart td" selector?? */ } .chart td span{ position: relative; /* Needed for absolute positioning of bar value. */ display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */ background: #99FFFF; border-top: 1px solid #000; border-left: 1px solid #000; border-right: 1px solid #000; box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); } .chart td span b{ position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */ display: block; /* Do I need this? */ bottom: 100%; /* Place bottom of chart-value at top of bar. */ left: 0; /* Stretch <span> to left-side of <td>. */ right: 0; /* Stretch <span. to right-side of <td>. */ text-align: center; color: #000; } @media screen and (max-width:601px){ table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */ overflow-wrap: break-word; border-spacing: 0; height: auto; width: 100%; } table.mobile-optimised thead, table.mobile-optimised tfoot{ display: none /* Hides Table Header+Footer for mobile. */ } table.mobile-optimised tr{ padding: 10px 0 0 0; } table.mobile-optimised td{ display: block; float: left; /* ie9 and under hack */ width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */ /* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */ /* What happens to <span>?? */ clear: both; margin: 0 0 10px 0; } table.mobile-optimised tbody, table.mobile-optimised tr{ display: block /* What does this do? */ /* Isn't <tr> a block-level item by default? */ } .mobile-optimised td:before{ content: attr(data-th); /* Sets labels since thead+tfooter were set to display:none; */ display: block; font-weight: bold; margin: 0; color: #000; } table.mobile-optimised.chart td{ text-align: left; white-space: nowrap; height: auto; } table.mobile-optimised.chart span{ position: relative; height: 25px!important; padding: 0 5px 0 0; line-height: 25px; text-align: right; white-space: nowrap; } .chart td span b{ position: static; display: inline; } .chart tbody{ background: none; } } /* small initial animation if required */ .chart span{ opacity: 1; animation: barchart 2s ease reverse; } @keyframes barchart{ to{ height: 0%; opacity: 0; } } </style> </head> <!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* --> <body> <table class="chart mobile-optimised"> <caption> Responsive Bar-Chart <small>(Desktop=Vertical, Mobile=Horizontal)</small> </caption> <thead> <tr> <th scope="col">Jan</th> <th scope="col">Feb</th> <th scope="col">Mar</th> <th scope="col">Apr</th> <th scope="col">May</th> <th scope="col">Jun</th> <th scope="col">Jul</th> <th scope="col">Aug</th> <th scope="col">Sep</th> <th scope="col">Oct</th> <th scope="col">Nov</th> <th scope="col">Dec</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <!-- inline styles used so values can be entered more easily from the backend (php etc). e.g. width and height match the percentage data value. --> <!-- Note the use of the data-th attributes which are used to display headings for the mobile version. Therefore the Normal heading text must be duplicated in the data-th values as shown below. --> <tr> <!-- Classes below serve as styling "hooks"... --> <td style="width:70%" data-th="January" class="jan"><span style="height:70%"><b>70%</b></span></td> <td style="width:10%" data-th="February" class="feb"><span style="height:10%"><b>10%</b></span></td> <td style="width:20%" data-th="March" class="mar"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td> <td style="width:40%" data-th="April" class="apr"><span style="height:40%"><b>40%</b></span></td> <td style="width:100%" data-th="May" class="may"><span style="height:100%"><b>100%</b></span></td> <td style="width:15%" data-th="June" class="jun"><span style="height:15%"><b>15%</b></span></td> <td style="width:60%" data-th="July" class="jul"><span style="height:60%"><b>60%</b></span></td> <td style="width:55%" data-th="August" class="aug"><span style="height:55%"><b>55%</b></span></td> <td style="width:35%" data-th="September" class="sep"><span style="height:35%"><b>35%</b></span></td> <td style="width:90%" data-th="October" class="oct"><span style="height:90%"><b>90%</b></span></td> <td style="width:20%" data-th="November" class="nov"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td> <td style="width:50%" data-th="December" class="dec"><span style="height:50%"><b>50%</b></span></td> </tr> </tbody> <tfoot> <tr> <th scope="col">Jan</th> <th scope="col">Feb</th> <th scope="col">Mar</th> <th scope="col">Apr</th> <th scope="col">May</th> <th scope="col">Jun</th> <th scope="col">Jul</th> <th scope="col">Aug</th> <th scope="col">Sep</th> <th scope="col">Oct</th> <th scope="col">Nov</th> <th scope="col">Dec</th> </tr> </tfoot> </table> </body> </html>

I think it looks pretty good, but there are some places where I need help!

My questions are mostly in the code, but I’ll ask the main ones below…

Q1.) I removed height on all elements (I think) except for the table.

In theory, height: 100vh should make this table fix exactly in my browser’s view port, yet that doesn’t happen in Firefox or Chrome.

I spent A LOT of time reading up on this in MDN, but don’t know what the issue is…

Q2.) Is there a way to just have tfoot and still maintain equal column widths? thead is redundant to me.

Q3.) I like your horizontal strips, but they are off like 1-2pixels. The X-axis is the first one, and then the rest of the table should be divided up into 10 equal parts - in this example since you choose percentages.

Q4.) Can you comment on…

.chart tbody td{ /* height: 60vh; /**/ /* Do I need this? */ /* Can this go under the ".chart td" selector?? */ }

Q5.) Can you comment on this…

.chart td span b{ position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */ display: block; /* Do I need this? */

Q6.) Can you comment on this…

@media screen and (max-width:601px){ table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */ overflow-wrap: break-word; border-spacing: 0; height: auto; width: 100%; }

Q7.) I’m not understanding in mobile how the bar widths get set…

table.mobile-optimised td{ display: block; float: left; /* ie9 and under hack */ width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */ /* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */ /* What happens to <span>?? */ clear: both; margin: 0 0 10px 0; }

Q8.) Can you comment on this…

table.mobile-optimised tbody, table.mobile-optimised tr{ display: block /* What does this do? */ /* Isn't <tr> a block-level item by default? */ }

Sorry for all of the questions, but I’m trying to really learn how all of this works so i can do it on my own in the future!

Thanks!