Creating bar charts

@PaulOB ,
Okay, I have spent all night working on your sample and trying to better understand it, plus tweaking it to get closer to the end results I want.
Here is what i have…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1">
<title>sp_bar-chart_pob_v02.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
html{
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*,
*:before,
*:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
caption{
padding: 20px 0 10px 0;
line-height: 1.1;
font-size: 150%;
font-weight: bold;
text-align: center;
}
caption > small{
display: block;
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 0.9rem;
}
.chart{
table-layout: fixed;
width: 100%;
max-width: 1240px;
/* height: 100vh; /**/
height: 72vh; /* Needed to fit in FireFox */
/* height: 88vh; /* Needed to fit in Chrome */
/* height: 500px; /**/
border-collapse: collapse;
margin: auto;
border-left: 2px solid #000;
background: #F9F9F9;
}
.chart thead th,
.chart tfoot th{
padding: 10px 5px 20px;
}
.chart thead th{
color: #F9F9F9; /* <thead> is needed to set column-widths. */
/* However this is redundant, so hide (visually). */
}
.chart tfoot th{
border-top: 2px solid #000; /* Move X-axis ABOVE <tfoot>. */
background-color: #FFF;
}
.chart tfoot th:first-child{
border-left: 2px solid #FFF; /* Y-axis should start ABOVE <tfoot>. */
}
/* How does this work?? */
/* Need to shift down a few pixels... */
.chart tbody{
/* a bit of eye candy but magic numberish */
background-image: linear-gradient(rgba(0,0,0,0.1) 2px, transparent 1px); /* orig */
background-size: 98% 45px;/* 98% should really be 100% but IE edge gets it wrong when 100% used*/
/* The table cell is 450px tall so the background-size is 45px allowing 10 horizontal lines in the linear gradient (each line therefore represents a 10% value) */
}
.chart td{
vertical-align: bottom;
text-align: center;
height: 100%; /* Ensure <td> is full-height in <tr>. */
/* <span> (i.e. Bar) will be set to appropriate value using "height: xx%". */
/* firefox bug */
padding: 0 10px;
}
.chart tbody td{
/* height: 60vh; /**/
/* Do I need this? */
/* Can this go under the ".chart td" selector?? */
}
.chart td span{
position: relative; /* Needed for absolute positioning of bar value. */
display: block; /* Expands <span> to fill <td> */
background: #99FFFF;
border-top: 1px solid #000;
border-left: 1px solid #000;
border-right: 1px solid #000;
box-shadow: 5px 0px 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
.chart td span b{
position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */
display: block; /* Do I need this? */
bottom: 100%; /* Place bottom of chart-value at top of bar. */
left: 0; /* Stretch <span> to left-side of <td>. */
right: 0; /* Stretch <span. to right-side of <td>. */
text-align: center;
color: #000;
}
@media screen and (max-width:601px){
table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */
overflow-wrap: break-word;
border-spacing: 0;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
}
table.mobile-optimised thead,
table.mobile-optimised tfoot{
display: none /* Hides Table Header+Footer for mobile. */
}
table.mobile-optimised tr{
padding: 10px 0 0 0;
}
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block;
float: left;
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block /* What does this do? */
/* Isn't <tr> a block-level item by default? */
}
.mobile-optimised td:before{
content: attr(data-th); /* Sets labels since thead+tfooter were set to display:none; */
display: block;
font-weight: bold;
margin: 0;
color: #000;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart td{
text-align: left;
white-space: nowrap;
height: auto;
}
table.mobile-optimised.chart span{
position: relative;
height: 25px!important;
padding: 0 5px 0 0;
line-height: 25px;
text-align: right;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.chart td span b{
position: static;
display: inline;
}
.chart tbody{
background: none;
}
}
/* small initial animation if required */
.chart span{
opacity: 1;
animation: barchart 2s ease reverse;
}
@keyframes barchart{
to{
height: 0%;
opacity: 0;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<table class="chart mobile-optimised">
<caption>
Responsive Bar-Chart
<small>(Desktop=Vertical, Mobile=Horizontal)</small>
</caption>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<!-- inline styles used so values can be entered more easily from the backend (php etc). e.g. width and height match the percentage data value. -->
<!-- Note the use of the data-th attributes which are used to display headings for the mobile version. Therefore the Normal heading text must be duplicated in the data-th values as shown below. -->
<tr>
<!-- Classes below serve as styling "hooks"... -->
<td style="width:70%" data-th="January" class="jan"><span style="height:70%"><b>70%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:10%" data-th="February" class="feb"><span style="height:10%"><b>10%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="March" class="mar"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:40%" data-th="April" class="apr"><span style="height:40%"><b>40%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:100%" data-th="May" class="may"><span style="height:100%"><b>100%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:15%" data-th="June" class="jun"><span style="height:15%"><b>15%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:60%" data-th="July" class="jul"><span style="height:60%"><b>60%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:55%" data-th="August" class="aug"><span style="height:55%"><b>55%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:35%" data-th="September" class="sep"><span style="height:35%"><b>35%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:90%" data-th="October" class="oct"><span style="height:90%"><b>90%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:20%" data-th="November" class="nov"><span style="height:20%"><b>20%</b></span></td>
<td style="width:50%" data-th="December" class="dec"><span style="height:50%"><b>50%</b></span></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
<tfoot>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Jan</th>
<th scope="col">Feb</th>
<th scope="col">Mar</th>
<th scope="col">Apr</th>
<th scope="col">May</th>
<th scope="col">Jun</th>
<th scope="col">Jul</th>
<th scope="col">Aug</th>
<th scope="col">Sep</th>
<th scope="col">Oct</th>
<th scope="col">Nov</th>
<th scope="col">Dec</th>
</tr>
</tfoot>
</table>
</body>
</html>
I think it looks pretty good, but there are some places where I need help!
My questions are mostly in the code, but I’ll ask the main ones below…
Q1.) I removed
height on all elements (I think) except for the table.
In theory,
height: 100vh should make this table fix exactly in my browser’s view port, yet that doesn’t happen in Firefox or Chrome.
I spent A LOT of time reading up on this in MDN, but don’t know what the issue is…
Q2.) Is there a way to just have
tfoot and still maintain equal column widths?
thead is redundant to me.
Q3.) I like your horizontal strips, but they are off like 1-2pixels. The X-axis is the first one, and then the rest of the table should be divided up into 10 equal parts - in this example since you choose percentages.
Q4.) Can you comment on…
.chart tbody td{
/* height: 60vh; /**/
/* Do I need this? */
/* Can this go under the ".chart td" selector?? */
}
Q5.) Can you comment on this…
.chart td span b{
position: absolute; /* Absolutely position bar value. */
display: block; /* Do I need this? */
Q6.) Can you comment on this…
@media screen and (max-width:601px){
table.mobile-optimised{ /* Does "table.mobile-optimized" override ".chart" due to SPECIFICITY?? */
overflow-wrap: break-word;
border-spacing: 0;
height: auto;
width: 100%;
}
Q7.) I’m not understanding in mobile how the bar widths get set…
table.mobile-optimised td{
display: block;
float: left;
/* ie9 and under hack */
width: 100%; /* How does the width get set if this is set to 100%? */
/* If style="width:xx%" overrides this, then why is it here? */
/* What happens to <span>?? */
clear: both;
margin: 0 0 10px 0;
}
Q8.) Can you comment on this…
table.mobile-optimised tbody,
table.mobile-optimised tr{
display: block /* What does this do? */
/* Isn't <tr> a block-level item by default? */
}
Sorry for all of the questions, but I’m trying to really learn how all of this works so i can do it on my own in the future!
Thanks!