Creating bar charts

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: What I meant was, why did you use table-layout: fixed

Ah ok. I half explained that anyway when I mentioned the width on the td being ignored because I used the table-layout:fixed algorithm where the cells would be automatically the same width unless the widths are applied on the first row of the table which in this case they were not. It therefore allowed the construct that I wanted as I wanted to use the width on the td in mobile view only. It was a means to an end.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: Does height: 50vh mean “make the height 50% of the viewport”?

Yes the vh unit stands for viewport height (100vh = the full viewport height) and unlike percentages does not need an unbroken chain of fixed heights back to :root to work. (If I applied height:50% to the table then nothing would happen as 50% of nothing is nothing. you need an unbroken chain of fixed height parents for percentage heights to work.)

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: or more correctly - you have to scroll down t

Users know how to scroll on phones. After all thats what they do all day long. Restricting a layout to fit in a couple of inches height will only work for some occasions. It doesn’t make much sense to try and make it fit a landscape height unless its the only element on the page and there are no headers or text before it.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: So is there a way to fix that issue?

I don’t see it as broken but the fluid version I gave you above already fits nicely on landscape but as I said I don’t see it as in issue either way. I don’t care if you have to scroll a little bit to see the whole graph. I’d rather a larger graph than one so squashed and tiny you can’t read it.

It all depends on the task in hand so there is no hard and fast rule but generally don’t see scrolling as a bad thing if it makes the element easier to see. I hate small text and small squashed images when using my mobile as I have trouble reading them at best of times.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: 6.) Why did you add a classes to all of the <td> for example class="jan" ?

Just to make it obvious which cell the item referred to and in case a script needs to access it later. The demo was just a basic template so the classes serve no real purpose in the demo but they could be used to colour each bar a different colour if needed.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: If I wanted a bar-chart with horizontal bars, is most of the logic you used above still the same,

The mobile version is horizontal which means the large version would be horizontal using the same rules.

However if you want it horizontal on both large and small screen then you could most likely simplify it all depending on how the legends are to be displayed and what other criteria are necessary. There are too many variables to give answers to all variations but for the type of table in my demo you would probably want a th cell for the month and then a td for the horizontal bar container. Most likely you would still need the span to colour the bar unless your th legends were on different rows (like my mobile example). Otherwise if the legends run down the left side with te red bar alongside to the right then cells need to hold their integrity and cannot be block elements sized to different widths or each th would be a different width depending on its text content.

As long as the semantics of the table are intact you can change your display to suit your purpose bearing in mind what is possible or feasible to do. As I said at the beginning this method is fine for simple constructs such as the demos posted. There is no one size fits all approach.