Creating bar charts

This might be worth looking into: https://chartscss.org/
Charts.css is a modern CSS framework. It uses CSS utility classes to style HTML elements as charts.
Here’s how you would do a bar chart: https://chartscss.org/charts/bar/
<rect x="12" y="10"
I mean I understand basic geometry, but the coordinates combined with the heights aren’t making sense. (I would expect an increasing “X” and a “Y=0” since each bar is coming off the Y-axis which would always be “0”.
Since you are a design guru, which approach do you think is best?
I’m old-school and believe a lot in leveraging semantics on web pages - which is one reason I hate Javascript - but @coothead has provided some pretty cool examples in the past using SVG!
Is it bad to lose the underlying HTML table/semantics aspect when you go with SVG?
Or is it possible to get a pretty (and responsive) bar chart like @Coot provided, and still make things more search-engine friendly and accessible for visually impaired users?
For now, I mostly need horizontal bar charts, vertical bar charts, and pie charts. (Down the road, having exploded pie charts, area charts and line graphs would be a plus.)
What do you think about all of that?
It sets the position of the top left corner of the rectangle.
This means that this rectangle…
<rect x="12" y="10" width="24" height="110" fill="#f00"/>
…will have these other coordinates…
I will make another example using path instead of rect,
which will, unlike the rect, create a rectangle from bottom
to top.
coothead
When I learned charting in junior-high, the X-axis and Y-axis formed a large “+” in the center of your paper. As you went to the right, X increased, and as you went up, Y increased.
So (3,3) would go from the center of the page to the right 3 units, then up 3 units.
(-3,3) would go left 3 units, and up 3 units.
(-3,-3) would go left 3 units, and down 3 units.
(3,-3) would go right 3 units, and down 3 units.
That is how I learned X,Y coordinates, but it seems that SVG’s are different?
So with SVG, (0,0) is in the top left corner of your screen (or parent container)?
If the bar is 24 units wide, would the top-right be X=“36”, as in X=12 + 24?
Where is Y=10 compared to Y=110?
This is how I learned plotting…
In simple language y=10 is above y=110 in SVG code
and has no relationship with plane geometry.
I forgot to mention that in my svg example the plane geometry’s 0, 0
position is represented by x="12 and y=“110”.
coothead
I like Coot’s example above.
Any reasons to not use an SVG approach tp graphs and charts?
From the little I have read, it sounds like SVG should be accessible, but that’s not entirely clear to me. (It sounds like using HTML5’s canvas element is evil…)
@UpstateLeafPeeper
My first venture into SVG was to follow this tutorial:
I prefer to resist the temptation of using the width and height SVG coordinates and to specify dimensions of viewBox(…) instead. This method creates a scalable SVG which expands to the parent container, ideal for making the web page responsive without resorting to convoluted CSS rules,
<svg width="500" height="200" viewBox="0 0 50 20" >
<rect x="20" y="10" width="10" height="5"
style="stroke: #000000; fill:none;"/>
</svg>
is there a way to make the coordinates so they follw normal conventions on a graph, where the crossing of X and Y is (0,0)?
I found by plotting the coordinates using a pen and paper was easier to visualize. Just accept the difference and go with the flow
No, as was pointed out in post #13…
“SVG code has no relationship with plane geometry convention.”
SVG’s 0,0 is the top left.
Picture it this way, if you were making a Cartesian diagram on
a piece of paper, you would draw the two intersecting lines in a
position that suited your requirements. You would then assign
( 0, 0 ) to be the coordinates of that intersection. But you must
understand that the Cartesian ( 0, 0 ) of your construction which
you seem to consider as absolute is actually just an arbitrary
position relative to the top left of your piece of paper.
In my example, as I was only concerned with quadrant one, the
( 0, 0 ) was set at 12 to the right of the left corner and 110 down
from the left corner.
coothead
@Coot,
Apparently I’m not the only grumbling about this. And I did see a few “hacks” to make the lower-left corner (0,0), but they seemed convoluted, and not knowing SVG yet, I didn’t bother to investigate further.
Unless anyone speaks up, I guess using SVG would be the best way to go for any graphs and charts that I want to create. (Definitely better thank Javascript and not reliant on HTML5 canvas.)
Assuming SVG is the way to go, and since you are much more versed in SVG than I am…
1.) Is it safe to say that I can create nearly any graph or chart that I want using SVG, or does it have limitations?
2.) And other than Javascript, is there some other approach - maybe CSS3 - that can do things that SVG cannot do?
I’m not a design guru but since you asked…
First and foremost the important part is that the data is presented in semantic elements suitable for the purpose. Most data should likely be in a table and provide the correlation between rows and columns as expected. However it is also possible to make svg’s accessible but is quite convoluted.
If you have accounted for the semantics and displayed the data correctly then you can visually add your bar chart by other means (such as images or svg or whatever) as the semantics are already catered for on the table version. i.e. That assumes you have both the table/list for the actual data and an image/svg as a separate visual.
However if you only want data displayed as a drawing (and not as a table or list etc) then you either need first to create the semantic html (most likely a table) and change the look of that html to look like your graph or bar chart. Or alternatively, if you use SVG only for your graph then you will need to jump through some hoops to make it accessible. There’s is an in-depth tutorial here for a bar chart example.
For simple bar charts you can convert a table with data into a bar chart in plain css and html and that would be my preferred approach.
Something like this which will scale down for mobile.
(The inline css is so that the data can be populated by the backend more easily).
My preference is to use html tables to display the data and then try to style the table as a graph/bar chart but this is not always possible or easy. In more complex examples you may indeed have to resort to svg or suitable libraries as others have already mentioned.
This old Topic may be of interest because it creates PHP driven responsive SVG Charts along with tool tips. Source code supplied and no JavaScript:)
Have been looking at your code and have some questions…
1.) Why did you make table.chart fixed?
2.) Would dropping the table in a flexbox make things more responsive? (For landscape on mobile the bar-chart goes off screen.)
3.) What is the purpose of the
<span> nested inside the
<td>?
4.) On the
<td>, why do you use
width:70% and then on the
<span> use
height:70%?
5.) What is
data-th inside the
<td>? (I can’t find that at w3.org on online.)
It’s not fixed it has a fluid width.
The height was a fixed height in that example but could be more fluid if required. Here’s an example with a more fluid height.
No it is already responsive and will fit all devices in landscape or portrait.
You won’t get a true mobile view from codepen as that is basically an editor and the code is sandboxed in an iframe. Copy the css and html to a real page if testing for mobile.
However you can still use devtools and the mobile view on the codepen to see roughly what it would look like. e.g.
Iphone X Portrait.
Iphone X Landscape:
The span is what displays the red background on the larger screen view.
Table cells are always the same height as the cell next to them so unless you want a graph with all values at 100% you can’t color the cell as such. (Unless you change the display of the cell to display:block or something else but then you would lose the integrity of the tables and rows would no longer match each other. This is in fact how the mobile view is achieved and a faux header is supplied via the data attribute to allow a linear representation.)
Note that in the fluid height version above I nested a b element inside the span so that I could get the numbers on top of the red bar as they would get squashed at 0% inside the red background. (However this is just css eye candy and not really relevant to the graph itself.)
The width on the table cell is used on the mobile view when the td is no longer behaving as a table-cell. On mobile (or small screen) the td is displayed horizontally as a block element and the width takes effect. The span rules are then negated for mobile in the relevant media query. The width on the td has no effect on large screen mode because the header row creates the cell width in the table-layout:fixed algorithm.
The method I used allows all values to be set at runtime in an easy manner as they all use the same value.
The
data-* is a data attribute and allows data to be stored in the html and accessed with css or js if required. They are like little data islands that can serve multiple purposes. I use them for the mobile version of the table as we have to lose the header and footer and would lose the headings. The data attributes are duplicates of the header data and are then inserted only in the mobile view when I linearise the table for mobile (small screen view).
What I meant was, why did you use
table-layout: fixed
Does
height: 50vh mean “make the height 50% of the viewport”?
The issue that I was referring to is when I use Firefox’s Dev Tools and choose Responsive Design Mode and then chose iPhone 6/7/8 and a landscape orientation.
In mobile portrait, this appear to be okay, but in mobile landscape the bottom 1/4 of the chart gets chopped off - or more correctly - you have to scroll down to see it, but that isn’t much better than chopping it off since scrolling on a chart isn’t good on mobile.
So is there a way to fix that issue?
As far as the rest of your responses, let me take some time to process what you’ve said and keep looking at your code.
In the mean time a few more questions…
6.) Why did you add a clases to all of the
<td> for example
class="jan"?
7.) If I wanted a bar-chart with horizontal bars, is most of the logic you used above still the same, but I just would make a
<tr><td>....</td></tr> pair for each horizontal bar?
Or is it more complicated than that?
Ah ok. I half explained that anyway when I mentioned the width on the td being ignored because I used the table-layout:fixed algorithm where the cells would be automatically the same width unless the widths are applied on the first row of the table which in this case they were not. It therefore allowed the construct that I wanted as I wanted to use the width on the td in mobile view only. It was a means to an end.
Yes the vh unit stands for viewport height (100vh = the full viewport height) and unlike percentages does not need an unbroken chain of fixed heights back to :root to work. (If I applied height:50% to the table then nothing would happen as 50% of nothing is nothing. you need an unbroken chain of fixed height parents for percentage heights to work.)
Users know how to scroll on phones. After all thats what they do all day long. Restricting a layout to fit in a couple of inches height will only work for some occasions. It doesn’t make much sense to try and make it fit a landscape height unless its the only element on the page and there are no headers or text before it.
I don’t see it as broken but the fluid version I gave you above already fits nicely on landscape but as I said I don’t see it as in issue either way. I don’t care if you have to scroll a little bit to see the whole graph. I’d rather a larger graph than one so squashed and tiny you can’t read it.
It all depends on the task in hand so there is no hard and fast rule but generally don’t see scrolling as a bad thing if it makes the element easier to see. I hate small text and small squashed images when using my mobile as I have trouble reading them at best of times.
Just to make it obvious which cell the item referred to and in case a script needs to access it later. The demo was just a basic template so the classes serve no real purpose in the demo but they could be used to colour each bar a different colour if needed.
The mobile version is horizontal which means the large version would be horizontal using the same rules.
However if you want it horizontal on both large and small screen then you could most likely simplify it all depending on how the legends are to be displayed and what other criteria are necessary. There are too many variables to give answers to all variations but for the type of table in my demo you would probably want a th cell for the month and then a td for the horizontal bar container. Most likely you would still need the span to colour the bar unless your th legends were on different rows (like my mobile example). Otherwise if the legends run down the left side with te red bar alongside to the right then cells need to hold their integrity and cannot be block elements sized to different widths or each th would be a different width depending on its text content.
As long as the semantics of the table are intact you can change your display to suit your purpose bearing in mind what is possible or feasible to do. As I said at the beginning this method is fine for simple constructs such as the demos posted. There is no one size fits all approach.