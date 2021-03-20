Creating bar charts

Right now I don’t need/want interactive bar charts. And I have seen lots of examples just using HTML/CSS/maybe SVG that look very professional.
But why I started this thread, is that I do not want to spend a lot of time learning how to create a bar chart and then find out it is an outdated approach or that it is not responsive. (I have a bad habit of learning the wrong/outdated way of doing things, and that really hurts down the road!)
1.) They are cheating.
2.) I don’t know Javascript, nor do I have time to learn it right now.
But I don’t need animation.
And I will add that this will be driven by PHP and MySQL, so in that sense the bar charts are dynamic, but I don’t need people hovering or clicking right now to see more.
Maybe I can learn JavaScript in 2022 and then that is an option. But not right now.
I started looking into this a month ago, but have been busy finishing my website.
While skimming, I saw one approach was to use HTML tables, but that seems like a bad idea.
Another approach I think used DIVs.
Then there were some much fancier approaches using parts of CSS3 that I haven’t even heard of, so I wasn’t sure about those.
Hopefully some of the gurus hear can point me into the right direction so any code I write is proper code and will last me a while and work on mobile too…