Creating bar charts

Well like everything else with technology, there is never truly a “right” way to do things. However, I will say that if you are looking to do something without JavaScript, you are going to be hard pressed. Charts are usually interactive. Even if that interaction is just to show data when someone hovers over one of the bars.
I am not quite sure why you are against JavaScript libraries. But if you truly want to go that way, you probably will need to look at something like vector graphics (SVG) and CSS animations (like keyframes). Even canvas based charts usually work with some kind of JavaScript so you may not find anything with that.
Honestly, if you can, I would reconsider having some JS libraries because there are a lot of nice ones… amcharts, highcharts, D3.js etc.