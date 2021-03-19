Creating bar charts

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: @PaulOB, Since you are a design guru, which approach do you think is best?

I’m not a design guru but since you asked…

First and foremost the important part is that the data is presented in semantic elements suitable for the purpose. Most data should likely be in a table and provide the correlation between rows and columns as expected. However it is also possible to make svg’s accessible but is quite convoluted.

If you have accounted for the semantics and displayed the data correctly then you can visually add your bar chart by other means (such as images or svg or whatever) as the semantics are already catered for on the table version. i.e. That assumes you have both the table/list fr the data and an image/svg as a separate visual.

However if you only want data displayed as a drawing (and not as a table or list etc) then you either need first to create the semantic html (most likely a table) and change the look of that html to look like your graph or bar chart. Or alternatively, if you use SVG only for your graph then you will need to jump through some hoops to make it accessible. There’s is an in-depth tutorial here for a bar chart example.

For simple bar charts you can convert a table with data into a bar chart in plain css and html and that would be my preferred approach.

Something like this which will scale down for mobile.

(The inline css is so that the data can be populated by the backend more easily).

My preference is to use html tables to display the data and then try to style the table as a graph/bar chart but this is not always possible or easy. In more complex examples you may indeed have to resort to svg or suitable libraries as others have already mentioned.