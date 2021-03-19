Creating bar charts

Well like everything else with technology, there is never truly a “right” way to do things. However, I will say that if you are looking to do something without JavaScript, you are going to be hard pressed. Charts are usually interactive. Even if that interaction is just to show data when someone hovers over one of the bars.
I am not quite sure why you are against JavaScript libraries. But if you truly want to go that way, you probably will need to look at something like vector graphics (SVG) and CSS animations (like keyframes). Even canvas based charts usually work with some kind of JavaScript so you may not find anything with that.
Honestly, if you can, I would reconsider having some JS libraries because there are a lot of nice ones… amcharts, highcharts, D3.js etc.
Right now I don’t need/want interactive bar charts. And I have seen lots of examples just using HTML/CSS/maybe SVG that look very professional.
But why I started this thread, is that I do not want to spend a lot of time learning how to create a bar chart and then find out it is an outdated approach or that it is not responsive. (I have a bad habit of learning the wrong/outdated way of doing things, and that really hurts down the road!)
1.) They are cheating.
2.) I don’t know Javascript, nor do I have time to learn it right now.
But I don’t need animation.
And I will add that this will be driven by PHP and MySQL, so in that sense the bar charts are dynamic, but I don’t need people hovering or clicking right now to see more.
Maybe I can learn JavaScript in 2022 and then that is an option. But not right now.
I started looking into this a month ago, but have been busy finishing my website.
While skimming, I saw one approach was to use HTML tables, but that seems like a bad idea.
Another approach I think used DIVs.
Then there were some much fancier approaches using parts of CSS3 that I haven’t even heard of, so I wasn’t sure about those.
Hopefully some of the gurus hear can point me into the right direction so any code I write is proper code and will last me a while and work on mobile too…
I think it is a Bad Idea unless it is styled that’s because with advanced coding your website will look dumb without styling the visitor has a higher chance of leaving because all the other websites are styled so they find yours weird and bad.
The good thing is if you use a table with styling it might look like a normal one that you see in cartoons, newspapers and etc…
I mean I understand basic geometry, but the coordinates combined with the heights aren’t making sense. (I would expect an increasing “X” and a “Y=0” since each bar is coming off the Y-axis which would always be “0”.
I prefer to resist the temptation of using the width and height SVG coordinates and to specify dimensions of viewBox(…) instead. This method creates a scalable SVG which expands to the parent container, ideal for making the web page responsive without resorting to convoluted CSS rules,
“SVG code has no relationship with plane geometry convention.”
SVG’s 0,0 is the top left.
Picture it this way, if you were making a Cartesian diagram on
a piece of paper, you would draw the two intersecting lines in a
position that suited your requirements. You would then assign
( 0, 0 ) to be the coordinates of that intersection. But you must
understand that the Cartesian ( 0, 0 ) of your construction which
you seem to consider as absolute is actually just an arbitrary
position relative to the top left of your piece of paper.
In my example, as I was only concerned with quadrant one, the
( 0, 0 ) was set at 12 to the right of the left corner and 110 down
from the left corner.
Apparently I’m not the only grumbling about this. And I did see a few “hacks” to make the lower-left corner (0,0), but they seemed convoluted, and not knowing SVG yet, I didn’t bother to investigate further.
Unless anyone speaks up, I guess using SVG would be the best way to go for any graphs and charts that I want to create. (Definitely better thank Javascript and not reliant on HTML5 canvas.)
Assuming SVG is the way to go, and since you are much more versed in SVG than I am…
1.) Is it safe to say that I can create nearly any graph or chart that I want using SVG, or does it have limitations?
2.) And other than Javascript, is there some other approach - maybe CSS3 - that can do things that SVG cannot do?