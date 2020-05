Hi there,

I run a competition/contest website which lists competitions. Users view the details of the listing and then link off to the external competition page.

I have noticed a similar website that has a page after the user enters the competition that they go to which says something like “please wait while we validate your answer to the competition. Please take a moment to visit our sponsors” which has some Adsense on. The page then redirects to a thank you page.

Is this allowed?