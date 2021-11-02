Creating an html Family Tree

HTML & CSS
.container is called the parent

.inner-container is called what?

https://jsfiddle.net/mynbt7Ls/

<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
		<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
      <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
        <g id="play">
          <title>Play</title>
          <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
          <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                  M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
        </g>
      </svg>
    </button>
		<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
			<div class="ratio-keeper">
				<div class="wrap">
					<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
				</div>
				<div class="sliding-panels">
					<div class="panel-left"></div>
					<div class="panel-right"></div>
				</div>
			</div>
			<button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
        <svg class="exitsvg" width="38.39" height="38.39" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
          <g id="exit">
            <title>exit</title>
            <path d="M 6.3895625,6.4195626 C 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437" />
            <path d="M 6.3894001,93.6106 C 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003" />
          </g>
        </svg>
      </button>
		</div>
	</div>
Child, if you are asking about its relationship to .container.

In creating an Html family treee,

What is the .outer div called? https://jsfiddle.net/9L7tvqkn/

And did I do the rest right?

Did I make any mistakes?

<div class="outer">
  <div class="container play1 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          Child
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play2 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          Child
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play3 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain3">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          Child
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play4 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain4">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          Child
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play5 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain5">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play6 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain6">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          Child
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play7 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain7">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          Child
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play8 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain8">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="container play9 with-curtain">
    Parent
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain9">
      Child
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        Child
        <div class="wrap">
          Child
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U">Sibling</div>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          Child
          <div class="panel-left">Sibling</div>
          <div class="panel-right">Sibling</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
  • .outer is the parent element to the .container elements.
  • the .container elements are siblings within .outer
  • .container is the parent to inner-container
  • .inner-container is the parent to .ratio-keeper
  • .ratio-keeper, which is parent to .wrap and .sliding-panels

All relationships in html deal with either parent/child (one contained within another) or sibling (two elements within the same container), and are one level. It doesn’t deal further than that (or I’ve never seen defined relationships beyond that.

Semantic note, but the play# classes should probably be ids, not classes. Classes are meant to be repeated. Unique elements should be defined as ids (which I’m guessing the play# elements are - different styles, etc). The other option would be to define one play class with common traits, then apply nth stylings for occurrence specific styling.

Do I have this right?
Would you add anything?

<div class="wrap">
.wrap, which is the parent to video

<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g">
video, which is the child of .ratio-keeper and .wrap

</div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
.sliding-panels, which is the parent to .panel-left, .panel-right

<div class="panel-left">
.panel-left, which is the child of .sliding-panels

<div class="panel-right">.panel-right, which is the child of .sliding-panels
</div>

.video is the child of .wrap, not .ratio-keeper and .wrap.

Again, there are only parent/child and sibling relations. There are no grandparents, aunts/uncles, cousins. Not even any father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommates

I fixed it here: https://jsfiddle.net/nv5s694h/

Thank you for helping me understand it better.

<div class="outer">
  .outer is the parent element to the .container elements.<br><br>
  <div class="container play1 with-curtain">
    .container elements are siblings within .outer<br>
    .container is the parent to inner-container<br><br>
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
      .inner-container is the parent to .ratio-keeper<br><br>
      <div class="ratio-keeper">
        ratio-keeper, which is parent to .wrap and .sliding-panels<br><br>
        <div class="wrap">
          .wrap, which is the parent to video<br><br>
          <div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g">
            video, which is the child of .wrap
          </div>
          <br>
        </div>
        <div class="sliding-panels">
          .sliding-panels, which is the parent to .panel-left, .panel-right
          <br> <br>
          <div class="panel-left">
            .panel-left, which is the child of .sliding-panels
          </div>
          <br>
          <div class="panel-right">
            .panel-right, which is the child of .sliding-panels
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
  <br><br>
