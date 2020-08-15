Creating an auto-increment column

Hi,

I want to modify an existing table column to auto-increment, and I have tried these but I get error :

mysql> ALTER TABLE lz_chat_archive_dup2 MODIFY COLUMN chat_id INT(10) AUTO_INCREMENT; ERROR 1075 (42000): Incorrect table definition; there can be only one auto column and it must be defined as a key

mysql> ALTER TABLE lz_chat_archive_dup2 MODIFY COLUMN chat_id INT(10) AUTO_INCREMENT KEY; ERROR 1265 (01000): Data truncated for column 'chat_id' at row 12

How do I resolve this?

The reason I want it changed is because the last value in the column is 383932. I am going to insert more values into this table from another table, which has a duplicate structure (similar columns, etc). However, the column “chat_id” only has null values in the other table.

So when I insert values from that table to this one, the values should auto-increment to 383933 and so on.

Can this be done?