Creating an associative array

Im trying to figure out how to create an associative array andadd items to it.
I have
$sql = "SELECT title,trip_rating FROM circuit_breakers WHERE pdu_id = ".$pdu_id;
$circuit_breakers = array();
$cb_result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
if (mysqli_num_rows($cb_result) > 0) {
while($breaker = mysqli_fetch_assoc($cb_result)) {
array_push($circuit_breakers,$breaker['title']);
}
}
echo '<pre>';print_r($circuit_breakers);echo '</pre>';
which results in
Array
(
[0] => Happy Boi
[1] => Snow White
[2] => Idiot
[3] => Redrum
)
But am stuck on how to create an associate array instead (so the key would be the title, and the value would be the trip_rating), so the result would be
Array
(
[Happy Boi] => 44
[Snow White] => 77
[Idiot] => 55
[Redrum] => 33
)