Creating an associative array

Im trying to figure out how to create an associative array andadd items to it.

I have

$sql = "SELECT title,trip_rating FROM circuit_breakers WHERE pdu_id = ".$pdu_id; $circuit_breakers = array(); $cb_result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); if (mysqli_num_rows($cb_result) > 0) { while($breaker = mysqli_fetch_assoc($cb_result)) { array_push($circuit_breakers,$breaker['title']); } } echo '<pre>';print_r($circuit_breakers);echo '</pre>';

which results in

Array ( [0] => Happy Boi [1] => Snow White [2] => Idiot [3] => Redrum )

But am stuck on how to create an associate array instead (so the key would be the title, and the value would be the trip_rating), so the result would be