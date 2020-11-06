Creating an associative array

Im trying to figure out how to create an associative array andadd items to it.
I have

			$sql = "SELECT title,trip_rating FROM circuit_breakers WHERE pdu_id = ".$pdu_id;
			
			$circuit_breakers = array();
			
			$cb_result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
			
				if (mysqli_num_rows($cb_result) > 0) {
					
					while($breaker = mysqli_fetch_assoc($cb_result)) {
						
						array_push($circuit_breakers,$breaker['title']);
			
					}
				}
				
				echo '<pre>';print_r($circuit_breakers);echo '</pre>';

which results in

Array
(
    [0] => Happy Boi
    [1] => Snow White
    [2] => Idiot
    [3] => Redrum
)

But am stuck on how to create an associate array instead (so the key would be the title, and the value would be the trip_rating), so the result would be

Array
(
    [Happy Boi] => 44
    [Snow White] => 77
    [Idiot] => 55
    [Redrum] => 33
)
