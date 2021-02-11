Creating an archive page based on Advanced Custom Fields value

Hi all,

I’m putting together a cinema-based demo website using Wordpress.
On the Homepage there are two sliders - one with “Now Showing” and another with “Coming Soon” films. I’ve got this displaying correctly using a value for the Advanced Custom Field “film_status” - there are three options in total for this field which are “Now Showing”, “Coming Soon” and “Unknown”. The sliders are displaying the content according to the values associated with “film_status” for each film.

At the moment I’ve got a “View All” link underneath each slider which is just pointing through to a generic “All Films” page. I’ve played around with customising this archive by again checking the “film_status” value and doing a look-up for “Now Showing” status films only.

However, what I would like to do is have separate archive pages for “Now Showing” and “Coming Soon” - ideally with the URLs “/films/now-showing” and “/films/coming-soon”, rather than all films regardless of “film_status” value appearing on the “/films” page which is how I have it currently.

Any thoughts please?

Hi all,

Below is the HTML/PHP I currently have which pulls out all of the “Now Showing” films - as you can see the “View All” link below this loop just points to the standard “films” archive, which pulls through all films regarding of their “film_status” value.

<div class="section__slider-container text-center">

            <div class="filmpanels swiper swiper-container swiper--section swiper--section--films">

                <div class="swiper-wrapper">

                    <!-- Slides -->

                    <?php

                    $films = new WP_Query(array(

                        'post_type' => 'film'

                    ));

                    while ($films->have_posts()) {

                        $films->the_post();

                        if (get_field('film_status') == 'Now Showing') {

                    ?>

                            <div class="swiper-slide">

                                <a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>" title="">

                                    <img src="<?php the_field('film_poster'); ?>" alt="" title="" class="swiper__imgbg" />

                                    <p><?php the_title() ?></p>

                                </a>

                            </div>

                    <?php

                        }

                    } ?>

                </div>

                <div class="swiper-button-prev"></div>

                <div class="swiper-button-next"></div>

            </div>

            <a href="<?php echo get_post_type_archive_link('film') ?>" class="cta cta--secondary">View All</a>

        </div>

Maybe one way around this is to set a marker to identify the CTA which means when the user gets through to the “film” archive, it displays either the “Now Showing” or the “Coming Soon” films? Ideally though I would like two separate pages as I think this would be best for SEO.

Please let me know if you have any thoughts.
Thanks in advance!

