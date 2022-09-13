Creating an API with limited Dev knowledge

Hi All,

I recently wondered what the typical go-to is when a person needs to create a web service or API with limited development knowledge of APIs.

After spending a bit of time, I personally found it useful to create an API using a low-code tool. These tools make it easier to create an API and add logic and integrations. Of course, there is the downside of not being free and arguably you are limited to the capabilities of the low-code platform.

What, in your opinion, is the go-to?

Typically, I am thinking of people that need to create an API but they do not have the development knowledge, or time to develop an API.

Here is my take:

My recommendation is Linx.software, I was able to create a fully hosted API in about 15 minutes, if you want to check it out, they have a guide to do it here: Guide: OpenAPI 3 specification to Live API - Linx I also wrote an article of my personal journey creating an API using Linx here: Getting your API to production can be challenging, especially when doing it all on your own. Luckily there are tools I can use to ease the process | Medium